Alabama NAACP opposes Trump’s federal appeal Nomination judge for not protecting voting rights

The president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP accompanied senator Chris Coons of Delaware and others during a press conference on Tuesday (February 11) to oppose the appointment of Donald Trump from an Alabama judge to a federal court of appeal.

The Senate is likely to vote this week on confirming US District Judge Andrew Brasher to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Alabama.com reports Brasher ‘was one of the state’s lawyers who in 2013 filed a letter urging the US Supreme Court to end a requirement under the Voting Rights Act for Alabama to get approval from the Department of Justice before changes to the electoral laws are implemented. In that case, the Supreme Court ruled in Shelby County in 2013, effectively terminating the pre-guarantee requirement for Alabama and other states. “

Ending preclearity has resulted in widespread repression of voters, many of whom have claimed to contribute to the loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton said in a statement: “We depend on our federal courts to pass the law to enforce voting rights and that is not only changing because Donald Trump is president. And this is exactly when we need to be more vigilant. The suppression of voters is more rampant with every passing day and we fight back, and that means protecting our courts. “

Sen. Coons said it was crucial to stop Basher “in the fight against Trump’s absolutely unsolicited, unqualified, conservative nominees, who continue to move us to the right and rid us of our vital protection.”

According to Vox, 86 percent of Trump’s legal staff have been white.

