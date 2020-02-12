Al Horford leaving the Philadelphia 76ers: “I just accepted it”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 23: Al Horford # 42 of the Philadelphia 76ers watches during a game against the Boston Celtics on October 23, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. If you download and / or use this photo, you agree Terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images)

Al Horford shared his thoughts that he had left the bank for the first time since his rookie season on Tuesday evening.

The tall man of the Philadelphia 76ers came off the bench in the match against the LA Clippers and had nine points, six rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes.

“I just accepted it. Of course not the position in which I saw myself. But it was the best for the team, ”said Horford via Keith Pompey.

It seems that Horford is not happy with this change, but he will most likely come off the bank for the Sixers.

