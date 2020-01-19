Al Ain cultural program: these exhibitions and workshops will take place in January 2020

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi announced a series of events in January 2020, as part of its Al Ain cultural program. During the remaining weeks of the month, the Al Qattara Arts Center, Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain Palace Museum, Qasr Al Muwaiji and Al Ain Oasis will host a variety of events based on heritage, folklore, UAE arts and culture. These events are open to the public and free. The Al Ain cultural program began on Friday, January 17, with the Skills of the 1950s show which takes place at Al Jahili Fort, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi police. This presented the important work and skills of the police dogs, as well as the historical significance of the Al Jahili fort. Other events, which are organized as part of the cultural program, include:

Workshops on the objective of history photography, Qasr Al Muwaiji, January 18

Outdoor sessions at Al Barzah, Qasr Al Muwaiji, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in January

Agricultural practices at the Oasis, Al Ain Oasis, January 20 and 29

Qasr Al Muwaiji, January 21, exhibition of the special dagger collection of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Cultural guide workshop and awareness events, Al Ain Palace Museum, January 21

Handicrafts at the Oasis, Al Ain Oasis, January 22

Young Archaeologists Program, Al Qattara Arts Center, January 26, 28 and 29

Physical exams and Art for A Better Life workshops, Al Qattara Arts Center, January 29

Mandus (life of Emirati men), Al Ain Museum, January 29

Weekend at the Oasis, Oasis d’Al Ain, from January 30 to February 1

Speaking about upcoming events, Faisal Al Dhahri, Acting Director of Public Relations and Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “With this lively and varied program, we aim to present Al Ain’s unique attractions to residents and visitors, while giving them a glimpse into the richness of the UAE cultural heritage. We have included something that should appeal to all ages and all walks of life in the program, so we hope that everyone will take advantage of this month’s cooler weather to come and experience the range of exciting events for themselves. “

