Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shared an unpredictable picture post on social media to mark the 19th anniversary of the wedding.

Akshay took Instagram to share a photo where he was seen in his awesome avatar, Pakshi Rajan, from the “2.0” movie, who tried to bite on the face of his wife Twinkle. Before she looks scared, she seems to be amused.

Akshay Kumar’s Pakshi Rajan of 2.0 is returning for this reason

“A visual representation of what a married life looks like … some days you want to cuddle, and some days you look … as you see.” Everybody said and did that I had no other way, Happy Anniversary Tina … with love from Pakshirajan, ”Akshay drew a picture addressed to his wife, also called Tina.



Twinkle also shared her husband’s post. Their posts are flooded with congratulations from fans.

Akshay Kumar and former actress Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple has two children, Aarava and Nitara.

They play together in the movies “Zulmi” and “International Khiladi”. Both films were released in 1999.

