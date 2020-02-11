Akshay Kumar seen riding a red sports bike with Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty remain silent about their next explosion in Sooryavanshi. Following the style of Shetty promotions, the creators will begin promoting the film a month before its release. It is said that Na Ja, Pav Dharia’s song, is part of the movie.

Na Ja has already obtained 383 million views on YouTube and has been governing clubs and pubs since then. It is said that the creators of Sooryavanshi remastered the song and used it in the movie. As of now, the creators have retained Pav’s voice for the song.

It would be interesting to see how Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif preserve the magic of the original song, which is a favorite of many. In addition, the recreated tracks are usually a soft target to attack and it is to see how the audience will accept this.

A user on Twitter shared the video of Akshay Kumar riding a red sports bike with Katrina Kaif and Na Ja is playing in the background. Look the following video:

#Sooryavanshi 💥

Aag hello Aag 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e4130KyN7Y

– AKSHAY DHONIˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@AkkiDhoni_) February 11, 2020

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra International Police Marathon. They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who previously directed the star of Ajay Singham and is ready to present another Sooryavanshi police drama.

In the image, you can see Akshay, Ajay and Rohit sharing smiles with each other in black t-shirts with “Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police are coming)” written on it. Speaking of Sooryavanshi, it is scheduled to launch in March. The film also features actress Katrina Kaif.

In addition to Sooryavanshi, Akshay will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. Apart from that, Akshay also has the dramatic period film Prithviraj in the coming months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

