Good cash register Newwz: Good Newwz Karan Johar sealed 2019 with a high note by extracting numbers above 200 crores. At the end of the fourth weekend, the film gathered altogether 201,14 crores help Akshay Kumar to get 100 more points in Koimoi’s star performance index and consolidated its position in 2nd place under Salman Khan.

The scorer was Akshay Kumar 200 crore rude with Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and now Good Newwz. His entry to the 200 Club of Korea gave Akki an additional 100 points. Currently stands in 2nd place with 1700 points. Aamir Khan (1450 points) and Ajay Devgn (1200 points) holds 3rd and 4th place.

Good Newwz office: Akshay Kumar scored 100 points using a 3-star-strong index of 200 Kr

Here’s how to calculate a star rating

100 kr. Points: 100 x number of movies in the club 100 Crore

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number of films in the 200 Crore Club

300 crs points: 300 x 300 Crore movies

500 Crs Points: 300 x The number of films in the 500 Crore Club

Overseas points: 50 x number of films in the Top 10 highest overseas Grossers

In the case of a tie, the position is based on the collections of the movie, respectively, Stars

rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsIn sum

First Salman Khan9006009001002500

Second Akshay Kumar1100600001700

Third Aamir Khan2004006002501450

4th Ajay Devgn1000200001200

5th Shah Rukh Khan500400050950

6th Hrithik Roshan4002003000900

7th Ranveer Singh30020030050850

8th Prabhas200005000700

9th Ranbir Kapoor30003000600

10th Shahid Kapoor020030050550

11thTiger Shroff1003000400

12th Varun Dhawan400000400

13th Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350

14th Vicky Kaushal 020000200

15th Sushant Singh Rajput200000200

16th John Abraham200000200

17th Saif Ali Khan200000200

18th Rajkummar Rao100000100

19th Kartik Aaryan100000100

20th Sidharth Malhotra100000100

21st Arjun Kapoor100000100

22nd Farhan Akhtar100000100

Here’s a breakdown of 1700 Akshay Kumar points:

1100 points (11 films in 100 crore clubs) – Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari, Jolly LLB 2.

600 points (3 movies in 200 crore club) – Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released December 27, 2019.

