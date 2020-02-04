Dhoom 4 and the rumors have gone hand in hand over the years. It is reported that Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and all other important actors carry the Dhoom legacy of Yash Raj Films.

With a business of just over Rs 280 million in 2013, Damom 3 of Aamir Khan did something unimaginable at the box office. It’s been 7 years and we still don’t have the next installment of Dhoom. All we have are more rumors.

Akshay Kumar in Dhoom 4? Villain character without any angle of sympathy

Now, there are more reports flowing in that state. Akshay Kumar has been finalized for Dhoom 4. # Dhoom4 has been on top on Twitter and Akshay fans are going crazy with the news. It was also reported that Akshay Kumar will have a villain role in the film, unlike Aamir Khan, who had an angle of sympathy towards his character.

While this news seems too good to be true, we just hope to receive an official announcement soon. On the labor front, Akshay has an exciting work list this year. He will then be seen in Rohit Shetty’s dramatic police movie, Sooryavanshi, along with Katrina Kaif, and also in the Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani.

Speaking of working with great directors, Akshay Kumar had recently shared in an interview: “I work with new directors because the great directors don’t accept me. That’s the truth. Let me tell you. Look, when big people don’t take you, you have to start your own trip, if you don’t get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one, from there you jump, that’s how it is, that’s how you make your life, you can’t just sit at home and wonder why people don’t it takes me despite being so capable. That’s exactly what happened. “

Apart from that, Akshay also has the dramatic period film Prithviraj in the coming months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!