Akpabio points out the key to the development of the Niger Delta and encourages young people to take action

Niger Delta Minister Godswill Akpabio said the Niger Delta must “make peace” so that meaningful development can take place in the region.

Akpabio, a former governor of the Akwa Ibom state, made the remark as he urged young people in the region to do the right thing.

When he received members of the Niger Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Youth Leaders, in his office on Friday, Akpabio appealed to the region’s young people to always insist on a proper process.

The former governor promised to focus on youth-oriented projects in the oil-rich region.

Akpabio: “The Niger Delta is very important to me and I am here to ensure the highest level of development for the region and its young people.

“It is sad that the region has not achieved a level of development that is in line with the funds that the Ministry for the Niger Delta and the Development Commission for the Niger Delta have spent since their inception.

“Niger Deltans are still in canoes and bicycles, while those responsible for this ministry and the NDDC fly in private jets. With the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, I am committed to ensuring that people in the Niger Delta achieve tangible results in this new era of the next level.

“We have to make peace across the Niger Delta by doing the right thing because it is the only way to ensure rapid development.

“I also urge you to insist on due process, even if the immediate results do not seem to be in your favor. I believe in youth and I also believe that there is leadership potential in every young person. I will do my utmost to promote your potential. “