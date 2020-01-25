Akpabio gives reasons to withdraw from Akwa-Ibom elections again

Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio has distanced himself from the ongoing elections in the Essien Udim local government region of Akwa Ibom state.

POST DAILY reported that the US Progressive Congress, APC, in the state, announced on Friday its decision to withdraw from the race.

He alleged a perceived bias from the electoral arbitrator, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Friday evening, at a press conference at the party secretariat in Uyo, party chairman Ini Okopido said: “The APC has withdrawn from the new election in the local government area of Essien Udim because we are not satisfied with the conduct of the State’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “

Speaking on Saturday, Akpabio, in a statement from his chief press secretary, Anietie Ekong, said his decision not to participate in the additional elections was “sacrosanct”.

He said: “The news circulating on the link of Senator Godswill Akpabio to any new election in the local government area of ​​Essien Udim is false.

“It is well known that due to higher national responsibilities as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Akpabio withdrew his candidacy for the said elections. He was replaced by APC by Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo.

“The other candidates scheduled for the elections, Rt Hon Nse Ntuen and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Akpan wrote to announce their withdrawal from the elections, “said the Nation.