Akali Dal expels veteran leader Dhindsa and his MLA son for grieving nepotism within the party

updated:February 3, 2020, 7:02 PM IST

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday expelled his MP Rajya Sabha and veteran leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his legislative son Parminder Singh from the party for complaining that the party was “undemocratic” led and controlled by “a family.”

The spokesperson and senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed the development and told the media that the decision had been taken at the party’s core committee meeting held here and was chaired by Sukhbir Badal, Member of Parliament.

A day before this decision, former Prime Minister Parkash Singh Badal said during a meeting in the city of Sangrur, the stronghold of Dhindsas, that the father-son stabbed the party in the back.

“No one should weaken the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) at all costs,” he said.

SAD chief Sukhbir also called Sukhdev Dhindsa a ‘traitor’.

The core committee on January 11 had suspended the father-son duo and accused them of anti-party activities.

At that time, Sukhdev Dhindsa said the fight was taking place between the Akali Valley of Sukhbir Badal and the “real” Akali Valley.

“Sukhbir and his coterie have completely taken over the party. Our battle is with them and the real Akali Dal,” he told the media.

He said like they said many other leaders felt suffocated, but they still had to speak.

Dhindsa and his son, who is Lehra’s legislator, recently resigned from important posts in which they said the party was not run in a democratic manner.

