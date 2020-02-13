Ajinkya Jadhav – the star in manufacturing!

Ajinkya, which means “triumphant”, the boy from the village of Sakurde in Jejuri near Pune, has proven to be a master. He scored the first hat-trick of the 54th Bombay Gold Cup tournament that ended on Wednesday.

Ajinkya scored three goals when the Indian Navy first won the championship with a 4-1 win over South Central Railways of Secunderabad to improve the skills Krida Prabodhini had improved.

Ajinkya has been playing the game for over eight years and has made the most of this first major championship. “This is my first tournament in the colors of the Indian Navy and I am happy that I was able to contribute to the success of the team,” said the 20-year-old, who has now moved from Sea 2 (Sepoy) to the next class in the Navy. “I enjoy the game and that’s why I make the best of it. Above all, the team also played an important role in making me the player I became, ”said Ajinkya, the son of peasant parents who live in Sakurde.

“He is a talented player, but he didn’t have the build. We made sure he got that build, and he’s done that for the past two years, and it paid off – he’s one of the top players on the team, ”said Indian Navy coach Ajay Kumar the finale to the Free Press Journal.

“Ajinkya makes the best of the ring. In other words, he is an opportunist and the two goals he scored today (Wednesday) were in the right place at the right time,” said his coach, describing the game to his community.

Now Ajinkya wants to wear the Indian colors. “Like any player, I want to play for the country and will try to achieve that goal,” said the tournament’s best striker.