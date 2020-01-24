Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior has had a dream come true since its launch and the film is truly unstoppable in ticket windows. So far the drama period has been made 197,45 crores and the double-century brand could be reached by this afternoon’s show.

In the way to 200 crore Milestone, Tanhaji released amazing performance. After packing the first week at 118,91 crores, the film was coined 78,54 crores in the second week. Such numbers are truly incredible 33-34% in the collections compared to the opening week and clearly speaks of the volume of its acceptance among the audience.

Tanhaji office: Starayer Ajay Devgn scored the 8th highest week 2 in history! Beats Padmaavat & Dhoom 4

Tanhaji recorded with Bollywood history with 78.54 shouts the 8th highest week 2. Baahubali 2: Conclusion (Hindi) comes first on the list with 143.25 crores.

Let’s look at the top 10 seconds of earnings:

1) Baahubali 2: Conclusion (2017)

1. – 247 hours

2 – 143,25 weeks

2) Dangal

1. – 197.54

Weeks 2 – 115.96 crores

3) PK (2014)

Weeks 1 – 183.09

2. – 95.78 weeks

4) Sanju (2019)

Weeks 1- 202.51

Week 2 92,85 crores

5) Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

1.-184.62 weeks

2-8.63 weeks

6) Tiger Zinda Hai

Weeks 1 – 206.04

Weeks 2 – 85.51

7) Kabir Singh (2018)

1-4,42 weeks

2. – 78.78 weeks

8) Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior

Weeks 1- 118.91

2. – 78.54

9) Padmaavat (2019)

1-6,66 weeks

2.-69.50 week

10) Dhoom 3 2013

1. – 188.99 min

2. – 68.33 coins

