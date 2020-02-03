Ajay Devgn’s protagonist, Maidaan, has been in the headlines since last week when the creators took the first look of the film’s actor. It turns out that the movie is ready to headline the headlines again today, since the movie that was supposed to be released on November 27, 2020, will now be released in December and then shows everything you’ll want to know about the same.

Maidaan is a sports drama and revolves around the game of football. The creators recently launched Ajay’s first glimpse of the same and impressed fans. Today they released a new poster to announce the change in release dates.

Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s sports drama has a new release date, which will be released a week after Brahmastra

The new poster has Ajay standing in the foreground holding a ball in his hands and looking towards oblivion. You can see the actor wearing a tracksuit. The poster also has the team standing in the background. Illuminated perfectly, the poster looks good and impressive.

Directed by Badhaai Ho’s fame, Amit Sharma, Maidaan is being produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the screenplay for the film is written by Saiwyn Quadros.

Ajay plays the character of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, called the founder of Indian football. Syed led the Indian football team to many victories from 1950 to 1963.

