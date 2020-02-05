Ajay Devgn will work FREE for this Tollywood filmmaker

Contrary to reports that Ajay Devgn will charge S S Rajamouli a huge fee for his appearance as a guest in the RRR of Rajamouli, the truth is that actor Tanhaji is doing what is necessary without charge. According to reliable sources, when Rajamouli approached Ajay Devgn for this very special cameo, he offered the star the same amount that Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr were paid for their full RRR tracks.

Ajay Devgn and S S Rajamouli

However, the actor rejected the offer. “Ajay didn’t want a single penny for his guest appearance. Rajamouli producers were even willing to pay him the full market price for the guest role. Ajay said he would rather not pay any fees for this friend-friendly appearance,” says the source.

Rajamouli and Ajay go back a long way. They met and warmed each other after Eega of Rajamouli was dubbed and released in Hindi as Makkhi. Ajay loved Makkhi and wanted Rajamouli to make him a movie in Hindi. The two finally join 8 years after Makkhi. Meanwhile, Rajamouli has become a highly sought after name in Bollywood, after the super success of his Bahubali series.

.