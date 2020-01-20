Actor-producer Ajay Devgn thanked the three military chiefs of the nation – the Army, Navy and Air Force – for watching his latest film, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior.

“It is an honor to spend the evening with three chiefs.” Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji, ”Ajay tweeted.

The screening was held in Delhi on Sunday evening. Also present was Harinder Sikka, the author of “Calling Sehmat”, on which “Raazi” was based.

Ajay’s tweet appeared following Sikka’s post on Twitter, which read: “# Kanhaji is making history. The three chiefs of military chiefs, navy chief, army chief, chief of air force are watching @ajaydevgn, a spectacular @ magical movie @itsKajolD about an Indian national hero in Delhi. Don’t miss friends. It’s from this world. “

In a separate tweet from Sikka: “I was honored to be part of a military tribute to the great Indian fighter # Tanaji. Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force staff were present on the podium, along with military officers. The film should become folklore. @ajaydevgn @itsBhushanKumar, @itsKajolD. “

“Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior” creates a storm at the box office. The film, which hit theaters on January 10, garnered more than 150 Rs cordes within 10 days of its launch and could end up as the biggest hit in Ajay Devgn’s career.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted home movie collections after his second weekend: “#Thaihai’s Breaking Weekend 2… Returns to the Top of the Day (Second) Sat. and Sun… be the first two centuries of 2020… (week 2) Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. In sum: ? 167,45 kr. #India biz. “

The historical drama records the story of Tanhat Malusar Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja’s sub-series, who sacrificed his life by cultivating the Sinhagad Fortress by the forces of the Emperor Aurghzeb.

Director Om Raut starring Ajay Devgn with Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

