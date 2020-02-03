Ajay Devgn Starrer is the first success of 2020; Crop returns of more than 100%

Tanhaji Box Office: The protagonist of Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a monumental career and has completed almost a month of theatrical career. Made with a huge budget, the period drama was always promoted to earn a healthy sum, but it has unleashed the exploits that almost no one would have imagined.

At the end of the 24-day theatrical career, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior accumulated a sum of Rs 251.40 million. Made with a budget of Rs 125 million, the film has obtained a return on investment (ROI) of Rs 126.40 million which is equivalent to the returns of 101.12%. In addition, with such benefit, it has become the first good faith success of 2020.

Look at the list below:

This is how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI / Budget * 100 = ROI%

As you can see, Tanhaji is the only movie on the profitable list of 2020 and is expected to make huge profits before he ends his career for life.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, at Tanhaji’s entrance to the Rs 200 million club, Kajol went to Instagram to express his enthusiasm and thanked the audience for their continued love and support.

“Thanks for 200 million people … waiting with 250 hands intertwined now #gratitude #peoplelove #sogratefulforsomuch,” Kajol wrote.

Devgn also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. Marching to glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a 2020 blockbuster! #TanhajiUnitesIndia, “he wrote.

