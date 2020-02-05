Tanhaji Box Office: After picking up Rs 2.32 million on Monday, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was excellent on Tuesday also with Rs 2.05 million entering. This is a minimum drop of around 10%, which is a very good trend.

The best part is that the collections of this film directed by Om Raut have been maintained during the 2 crore mark even to date and that is quite remarkable considering the fact that it is the fourth consecutive week. Many important films also lose strength after being in theaters for so long, but Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior remains constant.

Tanhaji Box Office Day 26: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Starrer is super stable on the fourth Tuesday

The protagonist of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan has now collected 255.77 crore already and it would be quite close to the 260 millions Mark before the end of the fourth week. From there, his journey to the Rs 275 million The milestone would begin. Following the trends so far, I should get there.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

