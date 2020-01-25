Tanhaji Box Office: The first major edition of 2020, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, entered the Internet 200 Crore Club, This movie has achieved this huge performance in 15 days and there is still much to do.

Tanhai Dawn Day 15: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Starrer holds quite well on Friday 3rd; He will enter the 200 Crore Club

On the third Friday, the film held quite well 5,38 crores more. That’s pretty good as it was the second Thursday 7,02 crores and the fall is not great. In addition, there is competition from Street Dancer 3D (and to some extent Pang) and the collections are still impressive. It’s not all because the star Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan are in the third week and the biggest of the movies will slow down in this timeline. However, this is simply not the case for this biggie, which is now a huge success.

The suspension has so far ensured a film of a lifetime beyond the borders 250 crores Mark. Although good intervention was always expected in the production process, a combination of all factors and a positive verbal and convincing word ensured that Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, who gathered 202,83 crores so far it turned out to be a huge biggie.

Note: All collections by production and distribution sources

