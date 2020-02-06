Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is in the news worldwide after the success of her period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In addition to that, the award-winning national actor has also been in the headlines after his extended cameo in the Magnum opus RRR of SS Rajamouli, maker of Baahubali.

The last thing we hear is that the actor has charged a zero amount for being part of this period of action that has Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR in the lead.

RRR: Ajay Devgn did not charge any fee for the action drama of SS Rajamouli?

According to a report from 123.telugu.com, Ajay and Rajamouli share a close bond since the last days of Eega (Makkhi) for which the Bollywood actor had to lend his voice in his Hindi version. The director-actor duo of Rajamouli and Ajay have great respect for each other’s work.

If the same report is believed, Rajamouli was willing to pay the Bollywood actor his usual remuneration, that is, between Rs 35 and 40 million, but Ajay politely refused and did his act in the masterpiece for free.

However, an official confirmation of the same was expected.

More on RRR, the movie that was originally supposed to be released this year, has been driven further. It was only yesterday when the creators announced that the action period will only be launched next year on January 8, 2021.

The director of SS Rajamouli also has the beauty of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, in a key role.

The film also has international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in key roles.

RRR is based on the life of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and is also the first film by SS Rajamouli inspired by real events.

