Ajay Devgn beats Akshay Kumar’s Most Grosser & 3 Other Movies

Tanhaji Box Office: The protagonist of Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior supposedly accelerated during his fourth weekend and performed much better than other major releases present in theaters. The period drama crossed the 250 crore milestone in style and continued the winning streak in the list of the best winners in the world of Koimoi Bollywood.

At the end of his 24-day theatrical career, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has accumulated Rs 296.65 million stupid (Rs 251.40 million nett) In India. Also, according to the latest update, the movie has made Rs 35 million Gross in the foreign market. The world total of this protagonist of Ajay Devgn stands at 331.65 crore stupid. In due course, it has crossed the grossest toilet in the grossest world of Akshay Kumar: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crore), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani of Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 318 million) and tiger Ek Tha by Salman Khan (320 crore), Bharat (323.03 rupees) in the list mentioned.

In a couple of days, Tanhaji will overcome the life of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was launched on January 10, 2020. It also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is on the moon, with his latest release “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” enjoying tremendous box office success. He says the role will become one of the best in its history.

He said: “I’m so glad to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you, Ajay, for this great part that will be considered one of the best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF movies and the I remember Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj! ”, informs IANS.

