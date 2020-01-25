Tanhaji Box Office: Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior enjoys a monumental ticket window run and within 15 days of the theater run, the film touched the 200 crore mark. Thanks to this new activity, Superstar Ajay Devgn teamed up with another point in the Koimoi Stars Force Index to approach Aamir Khan.

In Koimoi Stars’ performance index, Ajay Devgn holds 4th place with a total of 1,300 points and is only 150 points from 1,450 Aamira Khan points. With his Bhuj: Pride of India and Maidaan coming this year, the star is ready to cross Mr. Perfectionist’s list.

Tanhaji office: Ajay Devgn approached Aamir Khan index in star power index with 100 additional points

See the full list below:

Here’s how to calculate a star rating

· 100 crs points: 100 x number of movies in 100 Crore Club

· 200 crs points: 200 x number of films in the 200 Crore Club

· 300 kr. Points: 300 x 300 Crore movies

· 500 Crs points: 300 x number of films in the 500 Crore Club

· Overseas points: 50 times the number of films in the Top 10 Highest Overseas Thoughts

· In the case of a tie, the position is based on stellar perspective collections

rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsIn sum

First Salman Khan9006009001002500

Second Akshay Kumar1100600001700

Third Aamir Khan2004006002501450

4th Ajay Devgn900400001300

5th Shah Rukh Khan500400050950

6th Hrithik Roshan4002003000900

7th Ranveer Singh30020030050850

8th Prabhas200005000700

9th Ranbir Kapoor30003000600

10th Shahid Kapoor020030050550

11thTiger Shroff1003000400

12th Varun Dhawan400000400

13th Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350

14th Saif Ali Khan10020000300

15th Vicky Kaushal 020000200

16th Sushant Singh Rajput200000200

17th John Abraham200000200

18th Rajkummar Rao100000100

19th Kartik Aaryan100000100

20th Sidharth Malhotra100000100

21st Arjun Kapoor100000100

22nd Farhan Akhtar100000100

Below is a breakdown of 1300 points by Ajay Devgn:

900 points (9 films in 100 crore club): Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, De Pyaar De and Total Dhamaal

400 points (2 films in the 200 crore club): Golmaal Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!