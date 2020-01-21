Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior had another big day at the box office. After an excellent second weekend, the movie joined 8.17 crores the second Monday until its sum.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior gathered 175.62 in 11 days, something really amazing. The movie went through the lifetime of Race 3 (169 crores) on Day 11, when Bollywood was last 200 crores coarser Good Newwz did in 12 days.

Tanhaji office: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan Starrer go through race 3 faster than good Newwz

Tanhaji is heading to hit the double century really fast and will hit after the third weekend. Movie passed 100 crores the mark in 6 days and the next century is likely to come in 9-10 days.

Other immediate targets of Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior are Bang Bang (181,03 crores), Bajirao Mastani184 crores), 2.0 Hindi (188 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani190,03 crores), Ek Tha Tiger198 crores) And Mission Mangal (200,16 crores).

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is massively trolled for his recent commentary on Indian history.

“I don’t think it’s history,” Saif said, talking about Tanhai: Unsung Warrior and adding, “I don’t think there was a concept of India until the British gave it.”

Saif’s comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of the film, writes news18.com.

“For some reason, I wasn’t interested. Maybe next time. I was very excited to play this role because it is an excellent task. But when people say it’s history, I don’t think it’s history. I am fully aware of what history has been. I don’t think there was a concept of India until the British gave it. I don’t think it’s really constructive to argue out loud if you know why you’re doing it, ”Saif said.

