AJ McLean denies that he is the mask of the masked singer

All these AJ McLean guesses? Nothing but a mistake.

The Backstreet Boy has denied that he is the tortoise on “The masked singer“

“It’s funny, someone thinks I’m working on it every season,” he laughed when asked about it Sunday night. “I am clearly not the cause that I am here.” (temporarily forget the magic of pre-recorded television)

“Whoever is the Turtle – definitely not my voice.”

On Sunday evening the mystery reptile came on stage with a soulful rendition of “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, with guesses from the jurors of Billie Joe Armstrong, Zac Efron, Jesse McCartney … and AJ McLean.

AJ ignited speculation by sharing the poll question from the official account with a thoughtful emoji tagged by gambler Ken Jeong. Incidentally, Efron leads the survey with 41 percent, ahead of AJ with 31 percent.

Nevertheless, AJ was adamant that he was not on the show – although he certainly wants to be.

“I would really like to do the show, I like it,” he said. “The hardest thing would be to keep it a real secret for my entire family, because I sucked secrets. So I wouldn’t tell my wife or my kids, because my kids would make their gums beat and tell everyone at school. “

“Maybe we’ll see. It’s a really good show,” he added. “I started watching in the middle of last season and my boy Wayne won last season, so that was great.”

As for who AJ thinks is behind the mask? “I think the turtle is Jesse McCartney … my wife thought it was Jordan Knight, but I don’t think so because I was on tour with those guys, so I know Jordan’s voice,” he said. “I don’t know, I think it’s Jesse McCartney. We’ll see.”

The 42-year-old couldn’t help saying goodbye: “Hopefully the turtle wins – that means I won.”

Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” continues on Fox this Sunday.

