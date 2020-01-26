Toronto singer Aiza shared her latest single “Turn to Gold”, a meditative and punchy song perfect for manifesting the best 2020 possible. As the name suggests, the video is heavy on the warm and sumptuous tones of gold in everything from the scenography to the wardrobe.

“I describe it as a mantra, an incantation. In a way, I cast a spell. It came to me in a flash at a time when I was experiencing a lot of agitation,” said Aiza about the song. in an email. at The FADER. “I’ve been meditating a lot lately and wanted to create my own guided meditation. The harmonies are stable and smooth, as a way to calm the mind and put you slowly into a trance, and since I absolutely love to dance, that was very important to me that the song also had a lot of percussion. ”

The songs and the rhythmic percussions of the song seem intentionally ancestral, something that Aiza said was “a means of realigning with my inner power and the wisdom of my ancestors … It is a reminder that we are all-powerful , and that ultimately we can choose what we want to do with our lives. ”

Watch the video above.