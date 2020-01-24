New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have communicated to the telecommunications department that they will not pay AGR fees of Rs 88.624 crore, whose term ends on Thursday, and will await the result of the modification request that will be submitted to the Supreme Court next week, According to official sources.

The higher court has set January 23 as the deadline for paying adjusted gross income (AGR) fees.

Both companies have requested the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to give them time to make the payment based on the result of their modification request that will be submitted to the Supreme Court next week, sources said.

However, it is likely that the new Reliance Jio participant will pay Rs 177 Rs for the responsibility of AGR in it.

“Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have informed the DoT that they will not make the payment on January 23 when the last date to liquidate AGR ends. They have said that they will comply with the result of the request for modification submitted to the Supreme Court contained in the ready to listen next week, “said a source.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecommunications companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past legal fees.

Tata Communications, in which the government has 26.12 per share, has not foreseen the DoT demand of Rs 6,633 million rupees for AGR fees since the Supreme Court order did not include the appeal of the company that is still pending before the apex court

The company said it responded to the demand notice sent by the DoT in the September quarter of 2019, but did not receive any response from the department.

Telecommunications companies owe the government 92,642 million rupees for an unpaid license and another 55,054 million rupees for pending spectrum use charges. These responsibilities arose after the Supreme Court in October argued that revenues not related to telecommunications should be considered to calculate legal fees.

The outstanding SUC quotas (spectrum use charges) of various telecommunications service providers as of October 31, 2019 were added to Rs 55,054 crore.

The government has ordered licensees to make payments in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court of October 24, 2019 and submit the necessary documents within the stipulated period.

In the case of Bharti Airtel, the liabilities totaled about Rs 35,586 million, of which Rs 21,682 million are license fees and another Rs 13,904.01 are SUC fees (not including Telenor and Tata fees Teleservices).

In the case of Vodafone Idea, this number represents a cumulative total of 53,038 million rupees, including 24,729 million rupees of SUC fees and 28,309 million rupees as a license.

