AirPods Pro: something has happened with the noise cancellation of Apple headphones, users complain

According to users, the performance of Apple’s AirPods Pro seems to have worsened.

While the sound has improved in premium headphones, noise cancellation has worsened, a variety of users have complained.

And many blame a recent firmware update that seems to have changed the way headphones work.

Noise cancellation is one of the key features of the AirPods Pro, compared to older wireless headphones. Apple introduced them with fanfare about how they would allow people to concentrate on their music and podcasts while on the train, for example.

The reviewers agreed that noise cancellation is effective and that they maintained the sound despite its small size.

But now, a large number of Reddit users have complained that noise cancellation is now less effective and more sound is being transmitted.

The RTINGS review site tested the headphones in the wake of the controversy and said it discovered that noise cancellation kept less sound. While the audio performance was improved, they seemed to have worsened to avoid noise, the site said.

Several users have suggested that it was the result of a firmware update, which changed the way wireless headphones work.

AirPods updates occur automatically: there is no way to stop them, nothing to indicate when they happen, and there is no way to undo them once they have done so. You can check if your AirPods have been updated with relative ease.

This is done by connecting your AirPods to your phone, going to the Settings application, clicking “General” and then “About”. That menu should include the name of your AirPods, and clicking on that will give you a lot of information about them, including the firmware number.

The latest version is known as “2C54”, and it is said to have brought the problems. But some say they even started with the “2B588” update.

.