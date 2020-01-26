Airplane slips off the runway at Summerland Key; no serious injuries - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 26, 2020

SUMMERLAND KEY, Florida (WSVN) – No serious injuries were reported after a plane slid off the runway at an airport in Summerland Key.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Summerland Key Cove Airport along 200 blocks of West Shore Drive.

The pilot, whose deputy was 66-year-old Raymond Crawford, said the small Beechcraft plane had a mechanical problem that prevented it from taking off when accelerating on the runway.

According to MPs, Crawford put the brakes on the plane before it slid off the runway into a nearby courtyard.

MPs said there were no fuel leaks from the incident, but the crews were pumping out about 50 pounds of fuel as a precaution.

The incident is being investigated further.

