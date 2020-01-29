Airlines announce flight cancellations if corona virus breaks out

Passengers wear face masks to push their luggage after arriving from a flight at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport in West London on January 28, 2020. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP (Getty)

With the outbreak of the corona virus reportedly breaking out in Wuhan, China, U.S. airlines are increasingly affected by travel advice and a decrease in demand for flights to China.

United Airlines emailed Gizmodo that some flights to multiple hubs in China had been suspended due to the virus. 24 flights are currently affected in the first week of February. Flights to the west are affected from February 1, flights to the east from February 2.

“Due to the sharply declining demand for travel to China, we will discontinue some flights between our hub cities and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai from February 1-8,” said the airline. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our schedule as necessary.”

The airline found that while it is reducing the number of flights to and from China, it is still operating from its hubs. Delta Air Lines informed Gizmodo that it is currently offering its customers a travel reservation, but has not yet made any changes to the flight schedule. American Airlines said in a statement to Gizmodo that it is coordinating with border and health agencies but has not yet made any flight adjustments.

“The health and safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” said the airline. “We are in close contact with the United States Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health representatives, and we will coordinate the necessary health and safety measures with them.”

Air Canada said in a statement that it will “cancel selected flights” to China and notify customers.

The disease control and prevention centers announced on Tuesday that travelers should avoid any unnecessary trip to China. It noted that “thousands” of outbreak-related cases in China and five cases in the United States have occurred among travelers who recently traveled to Wuhan.

By Tuesday, 32 people had received a negative virus finding, while 73 were still pending. A total of 110 people from 26 states have been screened for the virus this week.