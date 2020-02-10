Aircraft landing and taking off at the same time on the same runway did not earn the internet

A video of two planes landing and preparing to take off from the same runway has let netizens skip a heartbeat.

The 52-second clip, shared on the microblog site Twitter, shows one aircraft descending while the other aircraft is visible before it takes off.

The time difference between the aircraft that hits the runway and another aircraft that takes off is a few seconds. From now on, the name or location of the airport has not been determined.

The video on the social media portal has been viewed more than 490 thousand times and has been retweeted around three thousand times.

It is no surprise that the message had put Twitterati in shock and the comments about the message tell the same story.

Some users were impressed by the work of the air traffic controller, while some said the same is the most stressful job in the world.

A user said: “And that’s why they pay air traffic controllers the big money.”

“I now know why air traffic controller is the most stressful job,” tweeted another user.

Other users also responded to how the video caused them shivers.

This is a very dangerous situation, if the runway were unable to fly due to technical reasons on the runway, there would have been a significant loss of human life.

