Aircraft carrier named after the African American sailor Doris Miller

HONOLULU, hi. (WFXR) – The United States Navy has named an aircraft carrier in honor of African-American sailor Doris “Dorie” Miller.

Miller took office during the attack on Pearl Harbor while serving on the U.S.S. West Virginia in 1941.

He was initially assigned as a cook.

Miller fired a machine gun at enemy Japanese planes and helped evacuate the crew from his ship.

Miller’s niece was on hand for the ceremony at Pearl Harbor.

“I often say, we have these“ why not me ”moments. When Uncle Doris decided he was going to approach the machine gun and shoot it, it was his “why not me” moment. “

Henrietta Miller Bledsoe, niece of Doris Miller

Doris Miller died aboard the U.S. Liscome Bay submarine when it was hit by a Japanese torpedo two years after Pearl Harbor.

He was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross.

