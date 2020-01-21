Airbus will build the second production line in France for A321 jets

Airbus A321s, the largest in the A320 family of monoliths, have proved extremely popular with airlines

European aircraft maker Airbus announced on Tuesday that it will build a new production line for the hugely popular A321 one-way aircraft in France, adding to the production of its original plant in Germany.

From 2022, the aircraft will be built at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, southern France, and in Hamburg, Germany.

“We are enjoying unprecedented demand for the winning A320neo family,” especially for the wide-band and ultra-long A321 versions, Airbus CEO Michael Schoellhorn said in a statement.

Production in Toulouse will take place at the facilities used to build the A380 superjumbo, which Airbus decided to remove last year after airlines found it too expensive to operate.

The company plans to increase production of the A320 series to 63 per month by 2021 to fulfill orders for more than 6,000 jets in December.

It had already announced earlier this month it plans to increase production of A320 jets at its US plant in Alabama.

The A320 series, introduced in 1987, has garnered more orders than any airplane in commercial aviation history, industry experts say, as demand for mid-range flights goes up.

Airplanes are also the main competitors of Boeing’s 737 line, which suffered from the uncertain future for the 737 MAX.

MAX was signed by regulators last March after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people – one involving Indonesia’s Lion Air and the other by Ethiopian Airlines.

Since then, Boeing has been unable to alleviate safety concerns and obtain regulatory approval for the resumption of 737 MAX flights, a headache for dozens of airlines that have already ordered the plane.

Airbus delivered 863 airplanes last year, with A320s being the majority of 642 airplanes, while Boeing delivered only 380 as customers canceled MAX orders.

