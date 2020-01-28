Airbus will allocate 3.6 billion euros to tackle corruption

Airbus to pay up to 3.6 billion euros to carry out corruption investigation in France, Britain and US

European aerospace giant Airbus said on Tuesday that it has agreed to allocate up to 3.6 billion euros to solve a corruption problem by the French, British and United States authorities.

Courts in all three countries will consider the proposed settlement on Friday with the Serious Fraud office in Britain, the PNF in France and the US Department of Justice, Airbus said.

“If approved by the courts, the agreements will result in Airbus receiving a € 3.6 billion provision for possible sanctions against the authorities of France, the United Kingdom and the United States,” Airbus said.

The amount will be credited to the 2019 accounts of the aerospace giant.

Earlier, Airbus had announced that it had in principle reached an agreement with the French, British and US authorities as part of efforts to avoid costly disputes, but had not provided any funds.

The case began as an internal investigation and was a factor in a widespread overthrow of management at Airbus that ended in April 2019, when Guillaume Faury replaced Tom Enders as chief executive.

The United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and its French equivalent, the PNF, told AFP on Tuesday they would not comment on the statement or report.

“These agreements are in the context of investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption, as well as compliance with US International Arms Regulations,” Airbus said.

An internal Airbus detector was a factor in the departure of Executive Chairman Tom Enders (R), who was replaced by Guillaume Faury (L)

The amount of the potential settlement is approximately equivalent to the Group’s net profit in 2018.

Airbus is due to release its 2019 results on February 13, when the company can provide more details about the company’s potential costs.

Airbus is investigating financial irregularities in France and Britain, having approached the principles themselves in 2016.

The US also launched an investigation into the company later.

In 2013, Airbus found irregularities, particularly at procurement level, in certain transactions carried out by the strategy and marketing unit.

The dealers for some transactions had not been identified with government export assistance agencies.

Meanwhile, US authorities suspect that Airbus has not received the necessary approval to export some military equipment containing American components.

Airbus manufactures civilian and military aircraft from long-range aircraft and helicopters, along with rockets, satellites and communications systems.

The procedure launched by Airbus in France will allow it to negotiate the amount of possible fines without protracted legal proceedings that could make the final bill much higher.

The strategy has already been used by the British engine maker Rolls-Royce, who was ordered in early 2017 to pay 763m euros to Brazilian, British and US authorities in connection with corruption reported to SFO in late 2012 .

