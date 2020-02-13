Airbus shows loss for 2019 due to major bribery

FRANKFURT – Commercial aircraft manufacturer Airbus lost 1.36 billion euros ($ 1.48 billion) in 2019 as a result of a billion-dollar bribery arrangement with authorities in three countries, but otherwise saw a record year in aircraft deliveries and increased its dividend.

The operating result without one-off charges increased by 19% to 6.9 billion euros. The company said Thursday that it would propose a dividend of 1.80 euros per share, an increase of 9% compared to 2017. Revenues increased by 11% to 70.5 billion euros as the company boosted production of its A320 twinjet .

Airbus saw deliveries of 863 commercial aircraft, an increase of 800 the year before. The company increased the number of orders to 768 when competitor Boeing stumbled due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet after two crashes killing 346 people. Net orders from Boeing were negative due to cancellations and the bankruptcy of a major customer, Jet Airways in India, and amounted to minus 87.

The large net loss reflected 3.6 billion euros set aside to cover a criminal settlement with authorities in the US, France and Great Britain over previous corrupt practices. The company also lost 1.2 billion euros due to problems with its A400M military transport program and 221 million euros because the German government had suspended export licenses to Saudi Arabia until March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

. (TagsToTranslate) Business