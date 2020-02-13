Airbus reports a net loss of EUR 1.36 billion in 2019

Airbus reports a net loss of € 1.36 billion in 2019 after being fined € 3.6 billion for a bribery scandal

Airbus reported a net loss of $ 1.36 billion in 2019 after being fined $ 3.6 billion for a bribery scandal and additional development costs for the A400M transport plane.

The company announced that operating profit increased to $ 6.9 billion ($ 7.5 billion) and expected to deliver approximately 880 commercial aircraft in 2020, down from 863 in 2019.

“We achieved a lot in 2019. We achieved a strong base financial performance, mainly due to the delivery of commercial aircraft,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive officer.

“The reported earnings also reflect the final agreements with the authorities to resolve the compliance investigation and a fee related to revised export assumptions for the A400M.”

Airbus has agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros to Britain, France and the United States to solve corruption investigations triggered by suspicious sales.

The company announced that commercial aircraft orders rose from 747 in 2018 to 768 in the last year.

