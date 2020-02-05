Airbus closes plant in China due to corona virus

Airbus has closed its aircraft manufacturing facility in Tianjin outside of the Chinese capital Beijing due to the recent outbreak of the corona virus, the aviation giant said on Wednesday.

“Domestic and global travel restrictions in China pose some logistical challenges. The final assembly line in Tianjin is currently closed,” said an Airbus statement.

The Tianjin plant, the first of its kind for Airbus outside Europe, is a completion center for single-aisle A320 aircraft and can also handle the larger A330.

Tianjin is a port city 150 kilometers from Beijing. Airbus did not specify when the center could be reopened.

“Airbus is constantly assessing the situation and monitoring any potential effects on production and deliveries, and will try to remedy the situation with alternative plans if necessary,” the company said.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus that has infected more than 24,000 people in mainland China.

The outbreak has prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency, several governments to impose travel restrictions and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

