Airbnb to limit bookings of people under 25 in Canada

Airbnb hopes the pilot program launched in Canada will reduce violence and property damage

People under the age of 25 can no longer rent local full-house listings from Airbnb in Canada, the company said on Wednesday after a fatal shootout in a Toronto-booked apartment.

The restriction only applies to apartments where young Airbnb users try to rent in the communities where they already live.

Guests under the age of 25 can still book a private room in a host’s primary residence and could be exempted from the ban if they receive positive reviews on at least three recent stays.

The goal is to curb the unauthorized use of Airbnb objects, including for “unauthorized persons,” said Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s senior vice president, at a press conference.

“We know from our research that 99.9 percent of Airbnb users are good people … and treat them like their own homes,” he said.

“We have an incident rate of 0.3 percent on our platform when it comes to property damage and an incident rate of 0.6 percent when it comes to personal security issues.

“These numbers,” he said, “increase when you look at the reservations of people under the age of 25 in the community in which they live.”

The pilot can be used in other jurisdictions if he manages to reduce violence and property damage, he said.

It was only a few days ago that three men, aged 19, 20 and 21, were shot in the water in an apartment in downtown Toronto. Two others were injured.

On January 8, an 18-year-old was killed in an Airbnb-rented house in downtown Ottawa.

And last October, an armed man opened fire at a house party in Orinda, California, which was an Airbnb rental. Four men and one woman were killed.

Lehane also announced a 24-hour hotline for neighbors suspected of mischief in an Airbnb house, as well as a partnership with a group of Canadian doctors working tougher gun laws.

According to Airbnb, two million people live in their listed houses in 100,000 cities every night.

