Airbnb hosts open their doors to the people displaced by the Puerto Rico earthquake - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Puerto Rico has been hit by a series of earthquakes this month that have displaced thousands of people from their homes and needed housing.

In response, Airbnb offers evacuation opportunities for evacuees as part of the Open Homes program – an online service for displaced people and helpers that will find free emergency shelters by January 31.

The company encourages those in need of security, evacuees, or caregivers who assist in the recovery effort to provide space by listing their available rooms or apartments on the site for free.

In the past two weeks, Puerto Rico has experienced tremors, including a 5.9 magnitude quake near Indios, a 6.4 magnitude quake in Guayanilla, and a 5.2 magnitude aftershock on the south coast. Almost 300,000 people had no electricity, water or housing.

People in need can fill out a form at the top of the service’s website and then search the lists. You need an Airbnb account, which requires your name, date of birth, telephone number and email address.

The host needs information about the visitor’s stay and possible arrival time. Hosts can ask more detailed questions.

As soon as Airbnb activates the response tool for an affected area, existing hosts are notified and asked if they have space. If hosts choose to participate, their homes will appear in the list for those located in the affected area.

Those wishing to volunteer must have an additional room or apartment, a comfortable bed, basic amenities and toiletries, and the option to stay two or more days in a row. All booking fees are waived.

More than 100 Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico have signed up.

“Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico have shared their generosity in times of need in the past,” said Kim Rubey, Airbnb director of social impact.

Airbnb organizes emergency shelters through Open Homes. The idea came from Airbnb hosts in 2012 after hurricane Sandy hit New York and the hosts decided to open their homes.

Since then, open homes have helped more than 40,000 people affected by disasters, conflicts or illnesses.

“The program gives anyone who has extra space the opportunity to make a significant impact on their neighbors’ lives,” said Rubey. “For guests, a safe place to stay is a critical factor in healing and recovery after a disaster.”

There is no official system to ensure that people who book accommodation are actually victims of a disaster. Rubey said that guests “need to confirm that they are affected by the disaster or act as an official helper” and hosts “can ask questions, agree on logistics, and set expectations for the stay before making a booking.” accept”.

