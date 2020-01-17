Puerto Rico was devastated by a series of earthquakes this month that left thousands of people displaced from their homes and who needed a place to stay.

In response, Airbnb offers refuge to evacuees through its Open Homes program – an online service for displaced people and aid workers to find free temporary accommodation until January 31.

The company encourages people in safety to offer space to those who have evacuated or to aid workers helping in recovery efforts, by listing their rooms or accommodation available free of charge on the site.

Puerto Rico has been ravaged by earthquakes in the past two weeks, including a magnitude 5.9 earthquake near Indios, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla and a 5.2 magnitude aftershock on the south coast – leaving nearly 300,000 people without electricity, water or housing. .

People in need can fill out a form at the top of the service’s website, then search the lists. They need an Airbnb account, which requires a name, date of birth, phone number, and email address.

The host will need details of a visitor’s stay and possible arrival time. Hosts can ask more detailed questions.

Once Airbnb activates the response tool for an affected area, it alerts existing hosts and asks if they have space. When hosts decide to participate, their homes appear on the list of those in the affected area.

Those who want to volunteer must provide a spare room or apartment, a comfortable bed, basic amenities and toiletries, and the option for people to stay for two or more consecutive days. All booking fees are waived.

Over 100 Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico have registered.

“Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico are used to sharing their generosity when needed,” said Kim Rubey, director of social impact for Airbnb.

Thanks to Open Homes, Airbnb organizes emergency accommodation. The idea came from Airbnb hosts in 2012, after Hurricane Sandy hit New York and the hosts decided to open their homes.

Since then, Open Homes has helped more than 40,000 people affected by disasters, conflicts or illnesses.

“The program gives anyone with extra space the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of their neighbors,” said Rubey. “For customers, having a safe place to stay is essential to healing and recovering from a disaster.”

There is no formal system in place to ensure that people who book accommodation are actually victims of disasters. Rubey said that clients “must confirm that they have been affected by the disaster or that they are an official responding humanitarian worker”, and that hosts can “ask questions, agree on logistics and fix expectations regarding the stay before accepting a reservation. “