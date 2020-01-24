Air travel is safer than ever, according to studies

Air Traffic Controllers working at Heathrow Airport in London. A new study by Arnold Barnett, professor of management at George Eastman at the MIT Sloan School of Management, finds that air travel has reached the highest level of safety in the last decade. Credit: NATS-UK

It has never been safer to fly commercial airlines, according to a new study by an MIT professor who records the continuing decline in passenger deaths worldwide.

The study finds that between 2008 and 2017, airline passenger deaths dropped significantly compared to the previous decade, as measured by individual passenger embarkation – virtually the total number of passengers. Globally, that number is now one death per 7.9 million passenger embarkation, compared to one death per 2.7 million embarkation in 1998-2007 and one death per 1.3 million embarkation in 1988- 1997.

In contrast, the risk of death for commercial airlines was one death per 750,000 boardings during 1978-1987 and one death per 350,000 boardings during 1968-1977.

“The global risk of death has decreased by twice every decade,” says Arnold Barnett, an MIT researcher who published a new paper that summarizes the study’s findings. “Not only what has continued in the last decade, the (recent) improvement is closer to a factor of 3. The improvement rate has not slowed down at all, even as the flight has become safer and further gains are becoming more difficult really impressive and important for people to keep in mind. “

The document “Air Transport Security: A Whole New World?” posted online this month Transport science. Barnett is the only author.

The new research also reveals that there is distinct regional variation in aviation safety around the world. The study finds that the nations that host low-risk airlines are the US, European Union members, China, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. The total risk of death between these countries was one death per 33.1 million passenger embarkations in the period 2008-2017.

For airlines in a second set of countries, which Barnett designates as an “advanced” intermediate level risk, the rate is one death per 7.4 million boardings in the period 2008-2017. These fast-growing groups of countries that have recently achieved high overall life expectancy and GDP per capita include many Asian countries as well as some South American and Middle East countries.

For a third and higher risk of developing countries, including some in Asia, Africa and Latin America, the risk of death in the period 2008-2017 was one per 1.2 million passenger boarding – an improvement from one death per 400,000 passenger boarding during of 1998-2007.

“The two most noticeable changes compared to previous decades have been significant improvements in China and Eastern Europe,” says Barnett, who is the George Eastman Management Professor at MIT Sloan School of Management. In these places, he notes, they have had safety accomplishments in the last decade that were possible even in the lowest-risk group.

Overall, according to Barnett, the death toll has fallen far faster than public fears about flights.

“The flight has become safer and safer,” says Barnett. “It’s a factor of 10 safer than it was 40 years ago, though I bet stress levels haven’t dropped that much. I think it’s good to have the facts.”

Barnett is a long-time expert in the field of aviation safety and risk, whose work has helped to adjust accident and safety statistics. Whatever the absolute number of air crashes and fatalities – and varying from year to year – Barnett has tried to count those numbers against the rise in air travel.

In conducting the current study, Barnett used data from a variety of sources, including the Flight Safety Foundation’s Flight Safety Accidents Database. It has mostly used data from the World Bank, based on information from the International Civil Aviation Organization, to measure the number of passengers carried, which is currently around 4 billion a year.

In the document, Barnett discusses the advantages and disadvantages of some alternative measurements that could be used to assess commercial aviation safety, including deaths per flight and deaths per passenger kilometer. He prefers to use deaths per boarding because, as he writes in the newspaper, “it literally reflects the fraction of passengers lost on air travel”.

The new document also contains historical evidence showing that even in today’s high-risk areas for commercial aviation, the overall mortality rate is better overall than in previous countries with air travel just a few decades in the past.

“The risk now in high-risk countries is basically the risk we had 40-50 years ago” in safer air travel countries, Barnett notes.

Barnett readily recognizes that the document evaluates the total numbers and does not provide a causal picture of the aviation security trend. says it welcomes further research trying to explain the reasons for the continuing benefits of aviation security.

In the document, Barnett also points out that deaths from year to year have markedly fluctuated. In 2017, for example, just 12 people died in the process of air travel, compared to 473 in 2018.

“Even if the overall trend line is (constant), the numbers will bounce up and down,” Barnett says. For this reason, thinking about examining trends a decade at a time is a better way to understand the full orbit of commercial airline safety.

On a personal level, Barnett says he understands the kinds of concerns people have about airline travel. He began to study the subject in part because of his own flight concerns and is concerned that he was trying to “refine my fears in a way that could be publicized”.

These kinds of instinctual fears may be natural, but Barnett says he hopes his work can at least build public awareness of the events and put them in perspective for people fearful of plane accidents.

“The risk is so low that being afraid to fly is a bit like being afraid to go into the supermarket because the ceiling can collapse,” Barnett says.

Arnold Barnett. Aviation security: a whole new world ?, Transport science (2020). DOI: 10.1287 / trsc.2019.0937

