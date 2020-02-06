“Air of Intolerance, Bigotry in Nation”: Bengali Guv reads Budget Speech, Averts Clash with Govt

Kolkata: At the start of the budget session in the Assembly on Friday, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gave his speech as ratified by the state cabinet. He had previously said that this might make some changes to the speech according to constitutional standards and that he would “create history” with his speech.

His adherence to the written speech avoided any chance of a confrontation with the government led by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

He had previously said that he had made his suggestions as a constitutional head of state and hoped that it would be included in his speech.

“The structure of my speech was made available to me after approval from the government office. If I make an addition or change, I will do it in a formal way. There should be no confrontation if there were different points of view. Both parties had to take into account the position of the other, “he had said.

On Thursday, the state government informed the Raj Bhawan in an official communication that everything that was sent was the final text.

“The position of the state government on this issue was communicated to Raj Bhavan on the evening of February 6, 2020, and the government took the view that the text of the address as already sent is the final text,” the press’s governor said Secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay in a media statement from Thursday.

According to standards, the governor reads the speech prepared by the state government during the budget session, which contains the government’s policy decisions.

This is the first time that an hour-long speech (25 pages) from a governor was not broadcast live by the state government.

Shortly after reading his speech to the General Assembly where the budget was to be presented Monday by Finance Minister Amit Mitra, the government depended on Dhankhar to stay away from a “methodology” that was not sanctified by the constitution.

“I delivered the address in the high traditions of the constitution. I really hope that everyone will obey the constitution. This is the only way to serve people and to improve democratic values. I urge the authorities to abandon methodology that is not sanctified by the constitution, “Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.

The speech of the governor revolved around the different arrangements of the state administration for the poor, better legislation and order and education led by the Trinamool Congress.

He said intolerance, intolerance and hatred are the “new norms in the country” and rejection of all forms of divergent opinion is the “new fashion in the name of patriotism”.

“Our country is currently at a critical stage. The basic values ​​and principles of our constitution are under pressure … The dissemination of misinformation is the order of the day and rejection of all forms of divergent opinions is the new fashion in the name of patriotism, “Dhankhar said while reading his speech.

He expressed his condolences for “the tragic loss of innocent lives” in the country panicking over the proposed national NRC.

“There is a general atmosphere of intolerance, intolerance and hatred that puts pressure on the alternating thread of unity that connects all linguistic, religious and ethnic diversity in the country,” he said.

Before drastic measures are taken, all people must be taken in confidence. “The state government is strongly against the division of people in the name of steps such as the National Population Register (NPR), NRC or CAA,” he said.

The TMC legislators were seen during his speech in anti-CAA, NRC T-shirts, badges and aprons. After his speech, Dhankhar met Banerjee and speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay in the latter’s room on the premises of the Assembly. He also spoke with opposition leaders.

During the session, he also called three senior accountants to his office later in the day. Later, Dhankhar met separately with the leaders of the oppositions.

Earlier in the day he had written on Twitter: “It will be an honor to address the 15th session of the 16th Legislative Assembly of the State of West Bengal today at 2:00 PM – a historic occasion as Governor for the first time Born in Independent India, the Assembly would be called to address Article 176 of the Constitution. ”

Dhankhar became the governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and since then he has had problems with the state government on law and order, common harmony in the state, education, legislative and administrative matters.

On many occasions, the governor was criticized by ruling camp leaders for crossing his constitutional boundaries. The impasse between Dhankhar and the government has only increased with the passage of time.

