Mumbai The civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, asked Air India, linked to the divestment, to establish an internal mechanism committee composed of members of management and their various unions to solve problems related to the privatization of employees, he said A source on Monday.

At a meeting between the minister and representatives of more than a dozen Air India unions in New Delhi on Monday, the minister also “assured” the employees of the full payment of their arrears, according to the source.

The almost one-hour meeting was also attended by the Secretary of Civil Aviation, Pradeep Singh Kharola, the President and Managing Director of Air India, Ashwani Lohani, and the Director of Personnel of the airline, Amrita Sharan, said the source that was Present at the meeting.

“The minister during the meeting told Air India to establish an internal mechanism committee with members of both management and unions to resolve employee issues related to privatization,” the source said.

“Puri also assured employees, mainly the pilots, that the government was committed to full payment of their fees before privatization,” the source added.

According to the source, the minister also told employees that the outlines on the payment of fees will likely be incorporated into the Expression of Interest (EoI) document.

On January 7, a group of ministers headed by the Minister of Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, approved the draft EoI Agreement and the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the divestment of Air India.

At his first meeting with the unions on January 2, Puri had said that privatization was inevitable and that employee cooperation was necessary to carry out the exercise.

Media reports suggest that the new investor may be allowed to retain 11,000 Air India employees for only one year after the operator enters private hands.

In 2018-19, the net loss of Air India was around Rs 8,556 million. The airline has a debt of more than Rs 80,000 crore.

In 2018, the government proposed to download 76 percent of the stake in Air India and retain the remaining 24 percent, as well as transfer management control to private players. However, the offer failed to attract any bidder.

