Mumbai: Air India unions are likely to demand a VRS package at their second meeting with the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Monday.

The minister will meet with more than a dozen Air India unions, including unrecognized ones, on Monday for the second time in a month about the airline’s privatization plans.

The government plans to float the Expression of Interest (EoI) by selling its total 100 percent stake in the flag operator that generates losses sometime next week.

At the first meeting on January 2, the minister made it clear that privatization was the only option before the government to keep the airline afloat and requested the cooperation of employees to carry out the divestment process.

Puri had also told the unions that he would call them again after the meeting of the ministerial panel on divestment of Air India.

“Initially, they told us that the government would protect our jobs if the airline were privatized and, therefore, we do not think about voluntary retirement.”

“But late, our members have approached us and they want us to discuss a voluntary retirement plan with the government, since our work is expected to be protected only for one year after privatization. We will raise this issue at the meeting with the minister on Monday, “an airline source told PTI.

The source said that if the government accepts “in principle” its demand, the unions will resolve the contours of the VRS package, including the service cut-off period and the amount of monetary compensation.

Media reports suggest that the new investor may be allowed to retain 11,000 Air India employees for only one year after the operator enters private hands.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) led by the Minister of Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, during their meeting on January 7, approved the plan to invite EI and the purchase-sale agreement for the divestment of the state operator, An official had said previously.

The net loss of Air India in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 million. In addition, it is estimated that their daily losses will range between Rs 20 and 26 million, along with a debt of around Rs 80,000 million.

In 2018, the government proposed to download 76 percent of the stake in Air India and retain the remaining 24 percent, as well as transfer management control to private players.

However, the offer failed to attract any bidder when the deadline for the initial offers was closed on May 31, 2018, forcing the plans to suspend and then resume the entire process again last year.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.