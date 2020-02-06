“Air India repeatedly told me I am not the comedian”: what happened when the other Kunal Kamra was banned from flying

In what can be described as a comedy of mistakes, a man named Kunal Kamra (not the comedian) was excluded from participating in an Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai because of his name. After a complicated procedure in which Kamra repeatedly asserted his identity and two verification rounds, he finally got permission to board the flight.

If you have lived under a rock, here is some context. A few days ago, cabaret artist Kunal Kamra was banned from flying with four major airlines in India, namely Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet and GoAir, after “chaining” TV journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight. On February 3, the comedian’s namesake, who lives in Boston, was in India and would fly from Jaipur to Mumbai. However, when he arrived at the airport, he was told that his ticket had been canceled because his name was blacklisted and that he could no longer fly with Air India.

The incident caused quite a stir on social media, because the more famous Kamra shared the news on Twitter with the title “collateral damage.” The other Kamra said in an interview with News18 that the airline should be more careful and not so overbearing. “I had to tell them over and over again that I was not who they thought I was. I gave them all my proof of identity, my AADHAR card, my passport and all I wanted to do was take the flight,” he said.

“I really don’t know much about the meeting between Arnab and Kunal, but you can’t just assume I’m the comedian just because we share the same name. You can’t ban people based on their name!” He said that although people were helpful, it was a scary experience – considering how “randomly” the airline could cancel its ticket.

Kamra also said that although such errors are not entirely uncommon, there must be a clear protocol for when these things happen. “It took a while for them to understand that they had made a mistake. I had to repeat myself for several people while waiting for higher authorities to make a decision. For example, the local Jaipur police had no idea what to do. You cannot forbid me or have a procedure! “He added.

Despite the harassment at Jaipur airport, Kamra believes that the officials cooperated properly. He added that anger response was probably the wisest thing to do. When asked if he wanted to meet the comedian now that he is in Mumbai, and given that they share the burden associated with the name, he said: “Yes, of course. I respect Kunal Kamra for actually taking a position, and I admire his humor and humor. ”

From now on, despite all the criticism and solidarity, the flight rights of the comedian Kamra remain suspended. And those who share his name also seem to be in danger. “I was warned about this, although I didn’t think it would really happen. I grew up in India knowing we had freedom of expression, but people are not too comfortable with criticism now. Maybe it’s time that people just calm down a bit and gave each other some space, “said Kamra.

