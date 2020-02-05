Air India cancels Ticket of Wrong Kunal Kamra, Comedian calls it ‘Collateral Damage’

What’s in a name? Apparently your flight rights.

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently became a household name after being banned by no fewer than four Indian airlines for allegedly ‘hacking’ Republic TV journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight. however, his name has now become a problem not only for him but for everyone who shares the same name.

In a comedy of mistakes on February 3, a man named Kunal Kamra (NOT the comedian but another Kunal) was initially denied access to an Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai, thanks to his name.

Because Kamra the comedian was banned from all Air India flights until further notice, the Bostonian Kunal who was in India to visit relatives was told at the airport that his ticket had been canceled and that he was no longer valid for flying.

According to a report in India Today, it cost Kunal two identification cards that had to be released by both airport and aviation security before he could finally get a valid ticket.

The harassed flyer was grateful for the prompt help he received from the airline’s staff. However, he expressed concern about the incident and claimed that the only reason for canceling his ticket was that his name was the same as that of Kamra and that the burden of proof for his identity lay entirely on him.

The incident aroused the interest of the more famous of the Kamras, it seems, when the comedian went to Twitter to share the incident and called it “additional damage.”

From now on, despite criticism from the pilot of IndiGo on whose flight the incident took place, as well as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi who radiated solidarity with Kamra, the flying right of the comedian remains suspended. Indigo banned Kamra from flying for six months after a tweet from Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Poori seeking an action against the incident. Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air followed the example.

