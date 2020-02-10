AIADMK MP urges Center to grant Dual Citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils

The AIADMK favors dual citizenship because Sri Lankan Tamils ​​have real assets in Sri Lanka, Sathyananth argued.

updated:February 10, 2020, 10:27 PM IST

New Delhi: An AIADMK member on Monday urged the government in Rajya Sabha to take the necessary steps to grant dual citizenship to Tamil refugees in Sri Lanka living in India.

AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth made a special mention in the Senate and said there are close to one Lakh Lankan Tamil refugees living in 107 camps across Tamil Nadu and another 36,000 living in other states.

The AIADMK favors dual citizenship because Sri Lankan Tamils ​​have real assets in Sri Lanka, Sathyananth argued.

“It has been learned that the Indian constitution does not stand in the way of dual citizenship of Sri Lankan Tamils. If necessary, the Union government must make a change in this regard and also work towards concluding a treaty with the Sri Lankan government in to protect their property after granting them dual citizenship, “she demanded.

In another mention, R K Sinha (BJP) demanded a mechanism to control the “biased” media coverage of protests about the Citizenship Change Act.

“For example, if a particular news channel spreads a 30-minute bulletin over CAA, it is all filled with public opinion and editorial commentary against the CAA. At no time do such bulletins give room for contradictions or even to tell what CAA says sets aside attempts to clear up misconceptions about CAA, “he said.

Sinha said it seems that such biased platforms in the name of news and freedom of expression serve to publish a story with established interest and agenda.

He claimed that such media create an atmosphere of misinformation and a negative image of the country and violate the basic principles of journalism and licensing conditions.

