AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa banned joins BJP in anticipation of next year’s Tamil Nadu poll

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP of Tamil Nadu Sasikala Pushpa, who was expelled from the AIADMK in 2016, joined on Sunday in the presence of the party’s national secretary, P Muralidhar Rao, and former Foreign Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

Rao, who is responsible for the southern state, described Sasikala at a press conference here in the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) as a “very aggressive, vocal leader in Tamil Nadu”.

“Sasikala is a member of Rajya Sabha and is a very aggressive, vocal leader in Tamil Nadu. Coming from southern Tamil Nadu, she was also mayor of Thoothukudi, a port city, and worked as the chief of the women of the AIADMK wing for the state, “he said.

Sasikala’s tenure in the Senate will expire in a few months.

She was involved in an argument with a DMK MP in 2016 and was accused of beating him. Subsequently, the then AIADMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa had put her out of the party.

During the press conference at the BJP office here, Rao announced the participation of Pushpa, saying that this would be beneficial for the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

“With the accession of Sasikala, the party’s ability to fight the upcoming elections to the Assembly will certainly benefit further,” he said.

The BJP’s decision to involve Sasikala in the party underlines its efforts to strengthen its base in Tamil Nadu, prior to the Assembly’s polls in the southern state next year.

Despite the rise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the country, the saffron party has not achieved much in the Dravidian state so far.

“In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is gaining strength every day. Our membership and penetration have increased in every district of the state. The attraction of Narendra Modi increases the spread of the party.

“A number of leaders who have worked in different parties have joined the BJP and have expressed their willingness to strengthen it under the leadership of Modiji. We have an ideological and political struggle with the DMK and Congress. As we have fought across the country, the fight in Tamil Nadu is also getting sharper every day. Even in Delhi, Tamil people now support the BJP, “Rao said.

Sasikala welcomed in the BJP, Radhakrishnan, the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Shipping, said it would strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu.

