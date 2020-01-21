AHL Central News: The playoffs intensify

As we have passed the mid-point of the 2019-2020 season, the top two teams in the Central Division of the American Hockey League have a comfortable lead when it comes to playoff spots. The six remaining teams are barely seven points apart as they compete for the last two places in the Calder Cup playoffs.

Admirals keep moving

The Milwaukee Admirals (28-8-4-2) continue to ride throughout the 2019-20 season. They won two of their three games last week to become the first American League team to exceed 60 points. With their 62 points, they have a nine point lead in the division and a seven point cushion for the top of the entire league.

The admirals have completed their

sequence of three consecutive games against Rockford IceHogs Tuesday evening.

After winning both home games over the weekend, the Admirals have

sweep to Rockford with a 4-1 victory.

Michael McCarron scored the only

goal in the first period when his wrist shot just inside the blue line

found the bottom of the net. It was his first goal with the admirals since he was

acquired from Laval Rocket on January 7.

Mathieu Olivier was the first to bounce back on a shot from Tanner Jeannot and brought him home to double the Admirals’ lead early in the second period. The IceHogs responded with a power play goal late in the game to reach a goal and give the building some life.

The admirals put the game out of

reach with a pair of goals in the third period. Anthony Richard used a

fast speed to get behind the defense and give Milwaukee two goals

advantage with his 13th count of the season.

Rem Pitlick set the final goal

of the night, a few minutes later, by putting a backhand pass

line through a maze of sticks to Mikka Salomaki in the slit, where he buried

his third goal of the season.

So far, Pitlick has had a fantastic season for rookies. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The admirals went home for a

quick stop Wednesday night when they extended their winning streak to four

games with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Chicago Wolves.

Wolves lost little time

jump to a 1-0 lead just 46 seconds into the game. Olivier replied with

his second goal in as many games to tie things up about eight minutes later.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead in the first minute of the second period, but the lead lasted less than 10 minutes. Daniel Carr, who won the title of MVP player with the Wolves last season, drew his current team even by hitting a loose puck in front of the net and jumping into the cage.

Carr returned to haunt his old team. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

This would be the final goal of the match as the teams were aimless for the rest of the regular time and in overtime. Connor Ingram made 30 saves to bring the game to a shootout where he stopped the Wolves’ three chances. Pitlick scored in the first round for the Admirals and it turned out to be the difference.

“It was a bit of a sandbox game,”

said head coach Karl

Taylor. “It was sometimes slow. The two teams pushed at different times.

Both teams deserved a point tonight. We’re lucky and we’re going to take it,

especially after playing consecutive evenings. “

The Admirals ended their week with a trip on I-94 to face the Wolves in Chicago on Saturday evening. Their southern rivals took over on a 4-1 decision.

Wolves opened the scoring early in the first period

before taking control of the match with three goals in the first half of the

central frame, two of which only 45 seconds apart. Eeli Tolvanen scored the

only goal seven minutes into the third period, his eighth, with a wrist shot

from the left circle.

The defeat was the first of the Admirals’ regulatory efforts in Chicago since

April 7, 2018, breaking a sequence of nine points.

Player of the week

The Admirals got their seven goals last week from six different players. Olivier was the only player to light the lamp twice, scoring two consecutive nights against the IceHogs and Wolves. The second-year pro has seven goals this season, four more than he has scored during his rookie season.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_LpPeQZsTA (/ integrated)

The coming week

Tuesday January 21 against the Belleville Senators, Friday January 24 against IceHogs; Saturday January 25 @ IceHogs

Wild Gain Ground with Big Week

Iowa Wild (24-14-3-2), second, won three of his

four games last week to get a little closer to the top of the division

square. They managed to gain two points on the admirals, but they still have a

hill of nine points to climb. Their big week extended their lead over the third

place, which is now eight points.

The Wild ended its five-game road trip to Bakersfield on

Tuesday evening. After losing to the Condors 5-2 on Saturday, Iowa has

favor with a 5-2 victory of their own in the rematch.

It only took Luke Johnson 53 seconds to get the Wild on the board as he threw the rebound from a Brennan Menell shot into a wide open cage. The Condors returned to tie the game with a power play goal less than three minutes later. Menell sent home a time to give the Wild a 2-1 lead in the last minute of the first period.

Johnson was a good fit with the Wild. (Courtesy of the Chicago Wolves)

Gerry Mayhew scored the only goal in the second period by shooting

a shot from the right circle just under the crossbar for his 25th

goal of the season. Dimitry Sokolov, who helped on Mayhew’s goal, rose

advance to 4-1 at the start of the third period.

The Condors added another power play goal to reduce the Wild’s lead to 4-2 in the middle of the last period. Mayhew added an empty net goal at the last minute. At the end of the game, he and Sam Anas, who had an assist that night, were tied with Reid Boucher of Utica Comets for lead on points with 42.

Mayhew is one of the best MVP candidates this season. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The Wild returned home Friday night and continued their streak against Pacific Division opponents with the San Jose Barracuda in town. Despite the first goal, the Wild dropped a 3-1 decision to their visitors from the west.

The match was locked in a scoreless tie until late in the game.

second period. Dmitry Sokolov extended his goal streak to three consecutive games

and point to a sequence of four when he turned on the lamp with less than five minutes to go into the

central frame.

Jeffery Viel tied the game just 33 seconds into the third period. Less than six minutes later, Sasha Chmelevski’s instant shot in front of Kaapo Kahkonen’s glove gave San Jose a 2-1 lead. Viel added his second goal of the night, an empty net, to give Barracuda late-game confidence.

Sokolov had a hot streak on Saturday night with two

more goals in the Wild’s 4-3 win over the Barracuda.

San Jose got off to a quick start as the score surpassed

minute in the game and then doubled their lead in the middle of the opening

Frame. Sokolov scored at the start of the game at the end of the period to reduce the lead

half.

Kyle Rau’s ninth goal of the season tied the Wild at the start of the second period when he threw the puck on the bat and shot into a wide open cage. Sokolov scored again late in the frame, this time on power play, to give Iowa their first lead of the night.

Rau has up to nine goals this season. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Jacob Middleton scored Barracuda’s second shortfall

goal of the night to equalize the match with less than two minutes to play

regulation. With only a minute left in overtime, defender Louie Belpedio

won the match with a backhander on the left side.

The big week of the Wild ended with a 4-2, coming from behind

victory over the Texas Stars on Monday afternoon.

The Stars took a 1-0 lead after about 14 minutes of play and

this advance was maintained until the first minute of the third period. Kyle Bauman

equalized the game just 19 seconds into the final frame, but Texas returned to

quickly take the lead afterwards.

Anas created Rau as a power play to shoot even with about 13 minutes to play. J.T. Brown, who got the first pass on Bauman’s goal, gave the Wild a 3-2 lead about two minutes later. Mayhew added an empty goal to close the scoring late in the game.

Player of the week

Sokolov has scored in four consecutive games and scored five in a row before not appearing on the game sheet on Monday. He led the team with four goals and five points last week. He is now third on the team with 11 goals despite having only played in 24 games. Nine of his 11 goals have occurred since December 18.

The coming week

Wednesday January 22 @ Grand Rapids Griffins; Friday January 24 against Manitoba Moose; Saturday January 25 vs Moose

Wolves deserved more points

Chicago Wolves (20-18-3-2) found ways to

correct points in the past month and a half. They took three

possible six points last week to stay in third place. They are currently

eight points behind Iowa for second place and three points ahead of teams

tied for fourth.

Wolves’ five-game winning streak begins

Milwaukee Wednesday night, where it ended in a 3-2 shootout loss.

Although they could not beat the admirals, they picked up a very important

point by getting the game beyond regulation.

Reid Duke opened the scoring just 46 seconds from the game.

Patrick Brown forced a turnaround in the center of the ice and sent Duke to the right wing

where he pulled the washer in the upper corner. The goal was his eighth goal from

the season, which all came on the road. Admirals tied the game

more than eight minutes later.

The Wolves scored in the first minute of their second straight period when Lucas Elvenes struck for power play just 57 seconds from the middle. Elves attacked the net to block a shot from Brandon Pirri.

Elvenes leads the Wolves in the score. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The admirals, again, fired even in the middle of the second period. Both teams were held scoreless for the remainder of the settlement and a five-minute overtime session. During the shootout, goalkeeper Oscar Dansk allowed only one goal while Duke, Pirri and Nicolas Roy were all denied.

Shortly after the match, Roy was called back

by the Vegas Golden Knights for the ninth time this season.

Wolves returned home Friday evening for another meeting

with the admirals and played one of their best games of the season in a dominant

Victory 4-1. Gage Quinney had a huge night with his second career hat trick after

missing Wednesday’s game with a lower body injury.

Curtis McKenzie prepared the first goal for Quinney’s game, just over two minutes into the game, which ended the game with a successful wraparound shot.

Quinney was the star on Saturday night. (Sarah Avampato / The Hockey Writers)

Defender Jake Bischoff scored his first goal of the

season, at the start of the second period, to double the Wolves’ lead. A little after

this, Quinney completed his hat trick with a pair of goals just 45 seconds apart

while the teams skated 4 to 4.

The Admirals spoiled Dansk’s shutout with just under 13 minutes to play. He made 24 saves to clinch his 14th win of the season.

“I was really happy with the way our guys played,” said the chef.

coach Rocky Thompson. “We are gradually improving. I

we also played a very good match at Milwaukee, but this one was a

a little boost for us. “

The Wolves had one of their best games of the season with a 2-0 loss to the IceHogs on Sunday afternoon. The Wolves didn’t necessarily have to play a bad game, they just couldn’t have a break when the post hit the post and missed the net on a few chances to score in gold.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, in fact,” Thompson

said. “We were in consecutive games, so the fatigue would have been more

us today. We have generated good opportunities; we just haven’t touched the net. “

Rockford scored in the first and last minutes of the second period to get all the goals they need. Garret Sparks made 18 saves as his record fell to 5-12-3.

Player of the week

Dansk continues to play very well for the Wolves in the net. He has established himself as Chicago’s best goalkeeper in recent weeks. He had three points for the Wolves last week allowing only three goals from 47 shots for .936 (SV%). Dansk is 14-6-2 this season with a GAA of 2.52 (GAA), 0.910 SV% and two shutouts.

Dansk was the main man of Chicago. (Courtesy of the Chicago Wolves)

The coming week

Friday January 24 @ Stars; Saturday January 25 @ Stars

IceHogs continues to search for answers

The IceHogs (20-19-1-1) had their busiest week of the season with five games in seven days. They only had four points, but that’s enough to keep them fourth and last in the playoffs. They are tied with the Stars and Griffins of Grand Rapids, but have the most settlements and overtime wins, so they currently hold the tiebreaker.

Monday was a busy day for off-ice IceHogs. First, they signed Peter Quenneville to a professional test contract (PTO). Quenneville, the older brother of IceHogs forward John Quenneville, had 20 goals and 45 points in 37 games for the ECHL Rapid City Rush at the time of signing.

Later in the afternoon, forward Nathan Noel was suspended by the AHL

for two games due to a rotation incident during the January 11 game at

Milwaukee.

IceHogs have finished three straight games

against admirals at home Tuesday evening. Just like the previous two

games at Milwaukee, the IceHogs were on defeat, this time dropping a

Decision 4-1.

The admirals scored the only goal in the first period and

then doubled its lead at the start of the interim period. MacKenzie Entwistle cut the

leads in two with a power play goal at the end of the second period. Entwistle was

camped in front of the net and cleaned up the bounce of a Jacob Nilsson

shot for his sixth goal of the season.

It would be as close as the IceHogs would get as the Admirals added two more goals in the first half of the third period. The IceHogs were beaten 29-19 overnight with Matt Tomkins making 25 saves in the effort lost.

Tomkins was an unlucky loser against Milwaukee. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The IceHogs headed to Michigan for a huge two-game Griffins game, which they tied for fourth and final playoff spot earlier this week. They got their first blood in a 2-1 shootout victory Wednesday night.

Collin Delia was back in the net and he was on the ball. he

only allowed one goal on 30 regulation shots and extra time and stopped both

attempts he saw in the shooting.

The two goaltenders kept the game scoreless until nearly eight minutes after the third period began, when the Griffins finally tied the game. Defenseman Chad Krys scored his first professional goal to tie the game approximately six minutes later. John Quenneville’s initial shot was wide and the puck rolled around the boards for Krys on the left side where he pulled the puck into traffic to force overtime.

Ben Youds and Joseph Cramarossa both scored in the shootout to give the IceHogs a very important extra point.

We have documented in recent weeks how decimated the

The IceHogs roster has been with most of their key players, injured or

NHL. You can add top scorer Brandon Hagel to this list as he has been recalled by the

The Chicago Blackhawks Thursday afternoon.

Offensive again struggled in Friday night’s 4-1 defeat

the Griffins. It was the ninth game in the last 12 games where Rockford scored two

or fewer goals. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, they are 46-3-1-2 when

they score at least three goals.

In the middle of the first period, Entwistle took advantage of

a stray clearing pass by the Grand Rapids goalkeeper and sent him back into

the net to break the tie aimlessly. It was the rookie’s second goal this week

and third against the Griffins this season.

The Griffins resumed play after that by matching the

competition before the end of the first period. They took the lead in the second

period before adding two insurance goals to the final frame.

IceHogs on Saturday tried to boost their offensive by signing

ECHL

All-Star Gabriel Gagne at a PTO. 23-year-old forward leads ECHL

with 24 goals. He scored 28 goals and 48 points in 167 AHL career games and was a

All-Star in 2018 for the Senators. With the addition of Gagne, the IceHogs have

three of the top five ECHL scores on their list when you include Peter

Quenneville and Spencer Watson.

Sunday morning, the programming was reinforced. Just hours before the IceHogs took the ice with the Wolves, Dylan Sikura was reassigned to the American League by the Blackhawks. He had nine goals and 16 points in 22 games with the IceHogs before heading to the NHL on December 8.

Dylan Sikura is back in the AHL. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Gagne and Sikura find match sheet on Sunday

afternoon 2-0 win in Chicago. The IceHogs scored the only goal they needed

in the first minute of the second period. Gagné’s shot from the right circle was

blocked and Tyler Sikura got to the front of the net to drag it home. Sikura now

has four goals and seven points in his last six games against the Wolves.

Gagne doubled the lead with only eight seconds left in the second

period when he pulled home a Dylan Sikura drop-pass for his goal with the

IceHogs.

From there, Collin Delia closed the door and finished

with 34 stops for his first shutout of the season.

Later that evening, Hagel and Dennis Gilbert were reassigned to Monday’s game against the Senators, where they lost 3-0.

Hagel is still looking to make his NHL debut. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

IceHogs were the best team for the opening period

they passed Belleville 11-3, but they couldn’t get a former Filip goalkeeper

Gustavsson. Josh Norris scored a power play goal at the start of the second period to

break the tie aimlessly. Senators scored Alex Formenton and Joseph

LaBate will close the score in the third period.

Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves, but had a heavy blow from

he. Since December 21, Lankinen is 0-6-1 with a 4.41 GAA and 0.872 SV%.

After the game, Hagel and Gilbert returned to Chicago to join the Blackhawks.

Player of the week

The offense has become a bonus for the IceHogs this season. They only scored five goals in five games last week. Their two wins came with Delia in the net, who played well after her difficulties at the start of the season. He gave just one goal out of 64 shots for a .984 SV and collected his first shutout since March 3, 2018.

“There are always ups and downs,” said head coach Derek King of Delia.

“He was not the Collin Delia we used to see, but he has his game

turned around. He plays brilliantly. You just see the confidence we get when

our guards make stops. “

The coming week

Wednesday January 22 vs Stars; Friday January 24 @ Admirals; Saturday 25 January against the admirals

The stars stay warm

The stars of fifth place (19-18-2-2) were among the best

teams from across the league in the past two months. After a dismal start, they

ended up tied for a playoff spot with 35 games left.

The Stars returned to action on Wednesday evening welcoming the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins for the first time. Tanner Kero’s hat trick made the difference in a 5-3 win.

The Penguins struck first with a power play goal less than five minutes after the game started. Kero responded a few minutes later with his first count overnight. During a power play, Emil Djuse’s pass allowed Kero to get behind the defense where he beat goalkeeper Casey DeSmith head-to-head.

Adam Johnson placed the Penguins 2-1 halfway through the second period, but it will be all the Stars after that. Anthony Louis was awarded the tying goal DeSmith played the puck in his glove poorly and sank behind him.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zY9UQxT0C4c (/ integrated)

Joel L’Esperance, 17th goal from the top of the team

the season broke the tie just 38 seconds into the third period. Kero marked his

second goal of the night, about 12 minutes later, when he removed a clearing

attempt and quickly shot into the Penguins’ net. He finished his second

Career tip with an empty net goal late in the regulations.

Shortly after the victory, the Dallas Stars recalled defenseman Stephen Johns from his conditioning relay.

Johns is back in the NHL. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

These two organizations traded on their day off when the Stars acquired forward Oula Palve in exchange for defenseman John Nyberg. Palve has a goal and eight points in 37 games in the AHL in his first season in North America.

Friday night the Stars completed the sweep of two games

the Penguins with a 4-3 shootout victory. The Stars have won all four games between

these two teams this season.

Nick Caamano opened the scoring in less than two minutes

play with a heavy load on the net before returning the washer to the net.

Ben Gleason’s second goal this season doubled Texas’ lead moments

later. The goal chased started goalkeeper Dustin Tokarski of the match and he

has been replaced by Emil Larmi.

The Penguins joined the scoreboard before the end of the

first period and tied the game with a power-play goal at the start of the second

period. The advance did not last long because Anthony Louis scored from the left

circle, about five minutes later, to give the Stars a 3-2 lead.

The game went into extra time after the Penguins tied the game with another power play at the start of the third period. Both teams had their chances of winning in overtime, but neither could convert. Jason Robertson and Caamano both scored in the shootout to give the Stars the extra point while Jake Oettinger stopped two of the three shots he faced.

“It feels good after being injured and missing a lot of games,” said Caamano after the game. “You see the guys competing and you want to compete with them. It’s good to get back on the ice with the guys and winning the shootout is great. “

The Stars Headed North for a Morning Vacation at the Wild

Monday afternoon. They seemed to be able to head for a big road win

before a late return, Iowa won 4-2.

Robertson threw a backhand in the Wild’s net after approximately 14 minutes of play to open the scoring. The 1-0 lead continued until the first minute of the third period when the Wild tied.

Less than six minutes later, Joel Kiviranta, who was reassigned to Texas over the weekend, gave the Stars a 2-1 lead. However, the Wild responded with an equalizing goal less than a minute later and the winning goal exactly two minutes later. They added a late empty net target for good measure.

Player of the week

Kero entered the week with just two goals and 15 points

before scoring five points in three games. In addition to his second career

hat trick against the Penguins he also added a pair of assists for

season total at 20 points.

The coming week

Wednesday January 22 @ IceHogs; Friday January 24 against Chicago; Saturday January 25 vs Chicago

Griffins stay decisive distance

The Griffins (18-19-2-4) came in force for the

final weeks with a six-game hitting streak. With another four points

won last week, they are tied for three for the final place with

IceHogs and stars.

Before the Griffins started their week, veteran defenseman Brian Lashoff was reassigned to AHL by the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday morning. He got help in nine games with the Red Wings before returning to Grand Rapids.

Lashoff is back with the Griffins. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Later that evening, the Griffins started a huge two-game streak with the IceHogs, who tied the week with the playoff berth. The visitors got their first blood with a 2-1 shootout victory.

Kevin Poulin made his very first start at Van Andel Arena and stopped 25 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime, but allowed two goals on three shots in the shootout.

Neither team could find the back of the net before the third

period. Joe Veleno scored the Griffins’ only goal after about eight minutes

last frame using his speed to get the goalkeeper out of position before sneaking

the washer under the pads. IceHogs forced overtime with goal under five

minutes later.

Veleno had a big goal on Wednesday. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The game headed for a shootout after the Griffins failed to

convert on a power play in overtime. Matt Puempel and Dominic Turgeon were

unable to score on their chances of shooting.

The Griffins took revenge with Friday night’s 4-1 victory and

jumped over the IceHogs in the standings. They have scored the last four goals

of the night after a turnover of Pat Nagle led to the first goal of the match

halfway through the opening frame.

Dominik Shine tied the game at the end of the first period by hitting from the left point of play for his third goal of the season. Chase Pearson scored the winning goal with three minutes remaining in the second period. He made a comeback for his fifth goal of the season and his third against the IceHogs.

Matt Ford, who was playing his 700th game in the OHL, had a power play middle of the third period to give the Griffins a 3-1 lead. Chris Terry’s empty net goal froze the game with less than three minutes to go.

Ford has played in more than 700 AHL games. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Nagle made 21 saves for his win this season. He gave

two goals or less in each of their last three starts.

“I thought we played more rhythm tonight,” said head coach Ben Simon. “I

think we played more coherently when it came to playing a little

faster. We were more successful in retaining the pucks in the attacking zone. We were doing

a lot of positive things. “

The senators came to town on Saturday evening and even if

they won 4-3 in a shootout, the Griffins extended their season high

streak of six consecutive games.

After a scoreless opening, Shine opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games just over three minutes after the start of the second period. Parker Kelly a marqué un but en désavantage numérique pour égaliser le match environ 10 minutes plus tard. Les Griffins ont repris les devants avec un but en avantage numérique avant la fin de la période lorsque Dennis Cholowksi a décoché un retardateur pour le deuxième but de la saison.

Ils ont étendu leur avance à 3-1 six minutes après le début de la troisième période quand Evgeny Svechnikov a marqué son sixième but de la saison avec un backhander de bas en bas. Les Sénateurs ont forcé la prolongation avec une paire de buts à quatre minutes d’écart de Morgan Klimchuk et Michael Carcone.

Michael Rasmussen et Puempel ont tous deux eu de grandes chances de marquer

dans les heures supplémentaires, mais ni l’un ni l’autre n’a pu se convertir. Terry a marqué lors de sa tentative de fusillade, mais

Vitaly Abramov et Logan Brown ont également fait un point supplémentaire aux Sénateurs.

Joueur de la semaine

Shine n’est pas connu pour sa production offensive car il est entré dans la semaine avec seulement deux buts et huit points en 35 matchs. Il a réussi une séquence de neuf matchs sans suite avec un but et une passe vendredi et a enchaîné avec un autre but samedi. Il est maintenant à cinq points de son record de carrière, en 2017-2018, avec 33 matchs à jouer.

La semaine à venir

Mercredi 22 janvier vs Wild; Vendredi 24 janvier contre les Goélands de San Diego; Samedi 25 janvier vs Mouettes

Support pour maison en orignal fendu

Le Manitoba Moose (20-24-0-0) a passé sa semaine à domicile

accueillir quatre matchs contre des adversaires de la Conférence de l’Est. Après la séparation

la semaine, ils se retrouvent à la septième place, à seulement deux points sur un

place en séries éliminatoires.

La semaine chargée a commencé par un lundi soir rare avec un match rare contre les Sénateurs. Les visiteurs de l’Ontario n’étaient pas de bons invités à la maison puisqu’ils ont remporté le premier match d’un set de deux matchs 5-3.

Le concours a démarré rapidement avec trois buts combinés dans les premiers 3:40 de la période d’ouverture. Un peu plus d’une minute après que Carcone ait placé les Sénateurs au premier rang, Kristian Reichel a obtenu l’orignal même avec son quatrième but de la saison. Carcone a de nouveau frappé, moins d’une minute plus tard, alors que sur un penalty retardé pour donner aux Sénateurs une avance de 2-1.

Skyler McKenzie a marqué son huitième but de la saison sur un patin d’un défenseur de Belleville pour égaliser à nouveau le match environ cinq minutes plus tard. Carcone a terminé son tour du chapeau avant l’expiration de la première période pour donner aux Sénateurs une avance de 3-2 à la pause.

McKenzie compte jusqu’à huit buts cette saison. (Jenae Anderson / Les écrivains de hockey)

Les choses se sont un peu calmées au milieu avec un seul but, mais malheureusement, il a été marqué par les Sénateurs. Le premier but de Ryan White de la saison a permis à l’Orignal d’être à un but près de cinq minutes à jouer. Les Sénateurs ont glacé le match avec un but dans un filet vide dans les dernières étapes de la période.

L’Orignal a mieux fait pendant mercredi soir »

revanche, qu’ils ont remporté, 3-2, en prolongation.

Après que les Sénateurs aient marqué au début de la première période,

Moose a eu un peu de magie dans la dernière minute de la première image. Logan Shaw

égalisé le score, tout en avantage numérique, avec seulement 29 secondes à jouer dans le

période. À peine 18 secondes plus tard, Michael Spacek a installé le cinquième de Cameron Schilling

but de la saison pour donner aux Moose une avance de 2-1.

Les Sénateurs sont revenus pour égaliser le match un peu plus de trois

minutes dans la deuxième période et ce fut le dernier but marqué au cours

régulation. L’orignal a poivré Gustavsson avec 14 tirs en troisième période,

mais ne pouvait pas le dépasser.

Spacek a remporté le match pour les Moose en prolongation en obtenant le rebond du tir de Jonathan Kovacevic et en balayant la ligne de but pour son cinquième décompte de la saison. Eric Comrie a effectué 32 arrêts pour garder l’orignal invaincu en prolongation cette saison.

Spacek a joué un grand rôle dans les deux victoires la semaine dernière. (Jenae Anderson / Les écrivains de hockey)

«J’ai adoré l’équipe aujourd’hui», a déclaré l’entraîneur-chef souriant Pascal Vincent.

«Nous étions extrêmement bons sur le contrôle avant. Nous étions agressifs pour obtenir le

la rondelle. Je pense que nous avons très bien joué en équipe. Eric Comrie était

encore une fois. ”

Avant que les Moose ne commencent leur série de fin de semaine avec le Laval

Rocket, tous deux défenseur

Schilling et avant Nelson

Nogier a été rappelé par les Jets de Winnipeg.

Le Rocket a dominé l’ouverture de la série du week-end avec un blanchissage de 3-0

de l’orignal samedi. Charlie Hudon a marqué un but en début de deuxième période pour

donne à Laval une avance de 1-0 avant que Riley Barber et Nikita Jevpalovs ne marquent

la troisième période.

Le Moose a tué les six jeux de pouvoir du Rocket sur

le soir, mais n’a pu amener que 17 rondelles au filet et aucune derrière Cayden

Primeau.

L’infraction a été révélée pour le match revanche de dimanche alors que les Moose

descendre le Rocket 5-1 pour terminer la semaine sur une bonne note.

Reichel a donné aux Moose une avance de 1-0 moins de deux minutes après le début du match en redirigeant un tir d’Andrei Chibisov sur le gardien Keith Kinkaid. Les Moose ont pris le contrôle du match avec trois autres buts dans la première moitié de la deuxième période de C.J.Suess, JC Lipon et Spacek.

Josh Brook scored Laval’s lone goal in the final minute of

the second period while on a power play. Cole Maier finished off the scoring

early in the third period.

The Moose were outshot 40-18, but Mikhail Berdin was on his game. This game marked the fourth time Berdin has faced at least 40 shots.

Berdin led the way to victory on Sunday. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Player of the Week

After setting a new career-high with 41 points last season,

Spacek has been struggling to produce on a consistent basis. Heading into the

week, he had just four goals and 10 points in 26 games. He averaged a point per

game last week with two goals and a pair of helpers to lead the Moose with four

points.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 24 @ Wild; Saturday, Jan. 25 @ Wild

Rampage Try to Keep Pace

The last-place San Antonio Rampage (14-17-5-5) picked up

three points in two games against rare opponents. While they are at the bottom

of the Central Division standings, they are still just four points out of a

playoff spot with games in hand on the rest of the division.

The Rampage got some revenge on the Toronto Marlies, who blew them out last Sunday, by beating them 4-3 in Thursday night’s rematch.

Defenseman Jake Walman’s fifth goal of the season opened up the scoring just five seconds into a power play and just 42 seconds into the game. Less than five minutes later, Mike Vecchione doubled the lead by going five-hole on goaltender Joseph Woll for his team-high 18th goal. The 18 goals also set a new career-high for Vecchione, who scored in both games versus Toronto. Last season, Ryan Olsen and Jordan Nolan led the team in goals with 17 for the entire season.

Vecchione has a new career-high in goals. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Cam Darcy became the second blueliner to score on the night

about seven minutes into the second period to give the Rampage a 3-0 lead. Klim

Kostin redirected a Mitch Reinke start to give the Rampage a four-goal

advantage less than three minutes later. Kostin now has five goals and 10

points in his last 10 games.

The Marlies were not ready to just roll over and play dead

as they began a comeback effort late in the second period. Scott Pooley scored

just before the second intermission to get them on the board. Nic Petan cut the

Rampage lead down to 4-2 with a redirection midway through the third period.

Kenny Agostino’s wraparound goal drew the Marlies to within just a goal with

less than two minutes to play.

Adam Wilcox stood tall as Toronto pulled their goalie for

the attacker. Wilcox made 24 saves to help the Rampage beat the Marlies for the

first time in four tries this season.

“We played a good team,” Walman admitted after the game.

“To come out and have the start like we did and then find a way to finish it off

is a good sign for us. It’s something we are looking to do. We battle in

practice and it showed tonight.”

The Rampage earned a point in Saturday night’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins; their first visit to San Antonio since 2008. San Antonio is now 0-5 in shootouts on the season.

Former Rampage defenseman David Warsofsky helped give the Penguins a 1-0 lead when the rebound off his shot from the point hit off a teammate and got in behind Ville Husso. Austin Poganski evened things up, nine minutes into the second period, with a shorthanded tally, the team’s third of the season.

Poganski scored the Rampage’s third shorthanded goal. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Walman’s power-play goal, six minutes later, gave the

Rampage their first lead of the night. However, Jordy Bellerive scored just

over a minute later to send the game into the second break knotted at 2-2.

Bellerive and Walman both scored again during the third

period, just 80 seconds apart, to send the game into overtime. The Rampage were

outshot 5-0 in the extra time, but they had the best chance when Darcy got in

all alone and hit the post. Bellerive scored the only goal of the shootout to

give the Penguins the victory.

Player of the Week

The Rampage are at their best when the defensemen are not only chipping in, but driving the offense from the back end. Walman scored three of the Rampage’s seven goals last week and he is up to 21 points on the season. He is one of three defenders in the top eight in scoring for San Antonio.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Jan. 21 vs Penguins; Friday, Jan. 24 @ Colorado

Eagles; Saturday, Jan. 25 @ Eagles