Ahead Delhi Polls, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh leader joins AAP

updated:February 3, 2020, 4:41 PM IST

National President of Bharatiya Kisan Maz By Sangh Shiv Kumar Sharma raises slogans during a protest in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Vice-president of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Delhi Pradesh, Devraj Bhadana, along with his supporters, joined the Aam Aadmi party here on Monday.

Monkey leader Sanjay Singh welcomed him to the party, saying, “BMS is an RSS affiliate and an important part of the BJP”.

The BMS has submitted a list of requirements to the AAP and the party had promised to consider the requirements after the election results were announced on 11 February.

“The selection and selection policy must be stopped in job openings. The verification of the DJB officer must be stopped. The promotion of all officials of all cadre must be started,” the BMS demanded.

