Agent Shot, wounded while Gunman Patrol Van burns down in ‘Assassination Attempt’: New York Police

New York: Two New York City police officers barely escaped their lives when a shooter shot their patrol car on Saturday night and wounded one of them in an assault officer called an attempted murder.

The ambush, which police chief Dermot Shea said he should outrage all New Yorkers, happened in the South Bronx just before 8:30 PM.

The officer behind the wheel of the van was in the chin and neck, but he avoided serious injury, Shea said. He would be released from the hospital on Sunday.

He is lucky to live, “Shea said. He is expected to fully recover and it is a miracle. Shea remembered other unprovoked attacks on police officers in their patrol vehicles.

In 2017 a shooter officer killed Miosotis Familia while in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx.

In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man who was upset about the recent police killings of unarmed black men.

Shea said the death of Ramos and Liu was nothing but the worst memories. Mayor Bill de Blasio, a democrat, condemned the latest attack on a newsletter outside of the Bronx hospital where the injured officer was treated.

There is too much hatred in general, there is too much hatred against our officers, and it must end, the mayor said. We must move forward in a situation like this and find a way to create a peaceful society, not one in which those who protect us are endangered in this way.

The two officers in uniform, partners and friends since high school for eight years, were seated in their emergency lighting van when a man approached them and started talking to them, Shea said.

The man asked the officers for directions and then pulled a gun without provocation, the commissioner said. The man fired several shots and hit the officer behind the wheel.

Shea said the officer’s carotid artery closely avoided injury.

Neither of the officers returned. The officer’s partner took him to a nearby hospital. Shea called both officers heroic for their calmness and said that their long association made for a great story.

Officers had a basic description of the shooter, who fled after the shooting, but his identity was unknown. Security video that seemed to be recording shows that the van is moving away quickly while a man seems to be pointing something at the fleeing vehicle.

The officers were stationed nearby because of recent drug activity and violence, Shea said.

The police union president, Pat Lynch, said the department will use all its resources to bring the shooter to justice.

.