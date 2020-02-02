Age of Ultron ‘BTS photo shows pregnant Scarlett Johansson

A brand new behind the scenes photo of Avengers: Age of Ultron shows Scarlett Johansson pregnant.

Now that the Infinity Saga is on home video, fans have searched the box set for all kinds of facts that give us more insight into our favorite Avengers films. A brand new behind the scenes photo of Avengers: Age of Ultron shows a pregnant Scarlett Johansson film with Chris Evans. It is well known that Scarlett Johansson was pregnant while filming Avengers: Age of Ultron, but now we have a photo that shows how pregnant she was, making us realize how much a great actress she is.

View the photo of a pregnant Scarlett Johansson from Avengers: Age of Ultron below.

Scarlett Johansson pregnant in a scene from Age of Ultron (from Infinity Saga Box Set) of marvel studios

Avengers: Age of Ultron used various tricks to hide the pregnancy of Scarlett Johansson. CGI was used in certain scenes from Age of Ultron to hide her baby bump. In addition, three stunt doubles were commissioned to take over from Scarlett Johansson during Age of Ultron. In addition, classic tricks such as close-ups of her face, makeup and lighting were used to make it unknowable. It certainly takes a serious actor like Scarlett Johansson to be in a suit that looks really uncomfortable, while always hiding her pregnancy.

Scarlett Johansson last appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Here is the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The serious state of affairs set in motion by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broken the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to make a final stand in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion for twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin .

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

